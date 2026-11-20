With the non-tender deadline at 5:00 p.m. EDT, it’s been a busy day for Major League Baseball.

One of the many moves announced today was the Baltimore Orioles‘ re-signing of 27-year-old shortstop Luis Vázquez, according to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo.

Baltimore Orioles Re-Sign Shortstop Luis Vázquez

Via ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on X: “The Orioles have signed Luis Vázquez to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training, sources tell ESPN.”

Vázquez spent the last two seasons with the Orioles organization.

Looking at Baltimore Orioles SS Luis Vázquez

The Chicago Cubs selected Vázquez in the 14th round (No. 435 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Alberto Melendez Torres High School in Orocovis, Puerto Rico.

Vázquez made his big-league debut with the Cubs in 2024. He went 1-for-12 over 11 games with Chicago.

On Jan. 28, 2025, the Cubs designated Vázquez for assignment.

Three days later, Chicago traded the shortstop to Baltimore.

Vázquez appeared in 36 games with the Orioles in 2025 and just one in 2026.

In his limited time on the Orioles’ big-league roster, Vázquez has gone 8-for-50 with one home run and a double.

In 52 games at Triple-A Norfolk this year, Vázquez hit .226/.271/.371.

Over his minor-league career, the shortstop has slashed .242/.309/.366 with 55 home runs, 263 RBI and 64 stolen bases in 632 games.

Vázquez played for Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He went 1-for-3 in the tournament.

Vázquez hopes to receive more big-league playing time in 2027. If the Orioles suffer a key injury or two, it could clear a path for a more regular role in the big-leagues for Vázquez.