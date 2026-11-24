When Corbin Burnes left the Baltimore Orioles for the Arizona Diamondbacks, many felt the organization was not capitalizing on their young core, but he could be available this offseason. The Diamondbacks are looking to shed salary, especially with the upcoming collective bargaining negotiations and the possibility of a salary cap. They signed Burnes to a six year $210 million contract, but has missed most of his time in Arizona due to Tommy John surgery.

Bleacher Report suggests a trade where the Orioles acquire Burnes for infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand, pitcher Caden Hunter, and outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

For Baltimore, a reunion with Burnes could help the Orioles middling rotation if he can return to his pre-injury form. A healthy Burnes has shown the world he can be one of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. Yet, there presents plenty of risk given his contract and recent struggles since returning from injury.

For Arizona, they get to clear up their long term salary projections and acquire some help at first base and in the outfield. Hunter, the pitching prospect in the deal, managed to slip out of most ranking systems, but he was one of the best pitchers in the minors during the 2026 season.

Baltimore Orioles Corbin Burnes Trade Suggestion From Arizona Diamondbacks

Last season, the Orioles rotation ranked 18th in earned run average across all of Major League Baseball. The current rotation projects to be Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, Brandon Young, Cade Povich, and Trey Gibson. Trevor Rogers and Chris Bassitt are currently free agents, and it is certainly possible that neither returns to the Orioles. Baltimore may need to take a risk on someone like Burnes bouncing back.

Claiming Encarnacion-Strand off waivers was a great move by the organization. He was once a promising prospect in the Cincinnati Reds farm system, but he could not develop there despite some great stretches. He accumulated 1.7 fWAR with the Orioles and projects to begin the season as the Orioles’ third baseman. Yet, the team will have a decision to make when Jordan Westburg returns from injury. Encarnacion-Strand could be a sell high candidate.

It Is Now Or Never For This Baltimore Orioles Core of Players

If the Baltimore Orioles want to return to the MLB Playoffs, they will have to make some calculated risks. They have some quality prospects to deal from, but they may not be in a position to risk losing those players. With their payroll steadily increasing as their young core enters arbitration, a move like the one illustrated could help the team acquire an arm with upside at a low cost. Because of the division they are in, the team has to make some big swings to shrink the gap between them and the rest of the division.