Ex-Baltimore Orioles starter Trevor Rogers is headed to the North Side of Chicago on a five-year deal.

Per multiple reports, the Chicago Cubs and Rogers have agreed to terms on a new contract.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi was first to the agreement, and Ken Rosenthal noted that it’s a five-year pact between the Cubs and Rogers. The deal is pending a physical, but undoubtedly a big splash for the Chicago Cubs, and an equally big loss for the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers, 29, joined the Baltimore Orioles following a 2024 trade with the Miami Marlins.

Update: It’s a $120 million guaranteed deal for Rogers. $24 million AAV for the 29-year-old.

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Looking at Trevor Rogers Tenure with the Orioles

Across parts of three seasons with the Orioles, Trevor Rogers made 52 starts.

Over those 52 starts, Rogers posted an ERA of 3.41 with 272 strikeouts in 298+ innings.

2025 was undoubtedly the best campaign of his career, as the southpaw Rogers boasted an ERA of 1.81 over 18 starts. His All-Star campaign in 2021 was also impressive, but Rogers posted a pWAR of 5.3 in 2025, which is a dominant mark considering he only made 18 starts.

In 2026, Rogers took a bit of a step back, as he struggled in parts of the season. Across 30 starts this past season, Rogers held an ERA of 4.03 with 157 strikeouts in 169.2 innings.

Still a pretty quality campaign, and his 30 starts proved he can be a very durable starter, which is likely what led to this new five-year deal.

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