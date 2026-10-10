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Baltimore Orioles Release 22-Year-Old From Organization Amid MLB Playoffs

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Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on before playing against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles finished the season with a 79-82 record. They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 18 1/2 games and the final American League Wild Card spot by 4 1/2 games.

The Orioles finished the season with a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25. The Orioles and Yankees split the doubleheader.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Dylan Beavers #12 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of a double-header at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Originally, the Orioles and Yankees were supposed to play a game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Because of inclement weather, the teams played the Friday doubleheader and had the day off on Saturday. The teams were supposed to finish the series on Sunday, but it was canceled due to bad weather.

While the Orioles watch the MLB playoffs from home, the team announced the release of a 22-year-old player in the organization.

Baltimore Orioles Quietly Announce Release of 22-Year-Old Right-Handed Pitcher Juan Duran From Organization

Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 24: Executive vice president and general manager for the Baltimore Orioles Mike Elias looks on during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 24, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Orioles release 22-year-old pitcher Juan Duran from the organization, according to his MiLB.com transactions tracker.

Duran throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. The right-hander was born on Nov. 25, 2003, in La Vega, Dominican Republic.

More About Recently Released Baltimore Orioles Right-Handed Pitcher Juan Duran

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the of a Postseason hat is seen after the Baltimore Orioles clinched a 2023 MLB playoff berth after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 17, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Orioles signed Duran to a minor-league contract on June 19, 2023.

The right-hander pitched in the Dominican Summer League in 2023 and 2024.

St Louis Cardinals v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 10: The hat and glove of Delmon Young #27 of the Baltimore Orioles sits in the dugout during the third inning of the Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 10, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There are no available stats for Duran for 2025 and 2026.

The Orioles placed him on the injured list in June of this year. Most likely, he hasn’t pitched since 2024 because of injuries.

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 13: Gloves and hats line the Baltimore Orioles dugout during the Orioles 9-4 win over the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In 2023, Duran recorded a 5.47 ERA with a 1.70 WHIP and 31 strikeouts over 24 1/3 innings across 10 outings (five starts) in the DSL.

In 2024, Duran posted a 2.92 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings across 17 appearances in the DSL.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Baltimore Orioles Release 22-Year-Old From Organization Amid MLB Playoffs

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