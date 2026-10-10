Baltimore Orioles Release 22-Year-Old From Organization Amid MLB Playoffs

The Baltimore Orioles finished the season with a 79-82 record. They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 18 1/2 games and the final American League Wild Card spot by 4 1/2 games.

The Orioles finished the season with a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25. The Orioles and Yankees split the doubleheader.

Originally, the Orioles and Yankees were supposed to play a game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Because of inclement weather, the teams played the Friday doubleheader and had the day off on Saturday. The teams were supposed to finish the series on Sunday, but it was canceled due to bad weather.

While the Orioles watch the MLB playoffs from home, the team announced the release of a 22-year-old player in the organization.

Baltimore Orioles Quietly Announce Release of 22-Year-Old Right-Handed Pitcher Juan Duran From Organization

The Orioles release 22-year-old pitcher Juan Duran from the organization, according to his MiLB.com transactions tracker.

Duran throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. The right-hander was born on Nov. 25, 2003, in La Vega, Dominican Republic.

More About Recently Released Baltimore Orioles Right-Handed Pitcher Juan Duran

The Orioles signed Duran to a minor-league contract on June 19, 2023.

The right-hander pitched in the Dominican Summer League in 2023 and 2024.

There are no available stats for Duran for 2025 and 2026.

The Orioles placed him on the injured list in June of this year. Most likely, he hasn’t pitched since 2024 because of injuries.

In 2023, Duran recorded a 5.47 ERA with a 1.70 WHIP and 31 strikeouts over 24 1/3 innings across 10 outings (five starts) in the DSL.

In 2024, Duran posted a 2.92 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings across 17 appearances in the DSL.