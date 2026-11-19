The Baltimore Orioles quietly announced the release of four players from their organization on Tuesday.

Via the Orioles‘ transactions log:

Baltimore Orioles Announce Release of 4 Players Before MLB Lockout

The Orioles selected Tavera in the fifth round (No. 137 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft of the University of Texas-Arlington.

Tavera spent most of the 2026 season on the injured list. He made just 10 appearances, posting a 5.93 ERA over 13 2/3 innings at Double-A.

In 98 minor-league appearances, Tavera went 12-15 with a 4.88 ERA and 310 strikeouts over 271 1/3 innings.

The right-hander has never pitched in the big leagues. The highest level he has pitched at is Triple-A.

The Orioles signed Nordmann as an undrafted free agent on Aug. 2, 2022. He went to college at Lipscomb.

Nordmann made just eight appearances in the Orioles organization from 2022-23. He spent the last few seasons injured.

During his minor-league career, Nordmann has recorded a 4.76 ERA 0ver 5 2/3 innings. He never pitched above Single-A with the Orioles organization.

Nierman also signed with the Orioles as an undrafted free agent on Aug. 2, 2022.

The right-hander spent the whole 2026 season on the injured list.

Throughout his minor-league career, Nierman has posted a 4.67 ERA over 44 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

The Orioles signed Salazar to a minor-league deal on Jan. 15, 2021.

Salazar also missed the 2026 season with an injury.

The right-hander has a career ERA of 4.12 over 89 2/3 innings with the Orioles organization.

Looking at the Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles finished the 2026 season in fourth place in the American League East with a 79-82 record.

They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 18 1/2 games.

The Orioles went 39-42 at home and 40-40 on the road this year.

They won six of their last 10 games.