The Baltimore Orioles quietly announced the release of four players from their organization on Tuesday.
Via the Orioles‘ transactions log:
- “Chesapeake Baysox released RHP Carlos Tavera.”
- “Delmarva Shorebirds released RHP Trey Nordmann.”
- “Frederick Keys released RHP Hayden Nierman.”
- “Frederick Keys released RHP Grabiel Salazar.”
Baltimore Orioles Announce Release of 4 Players Before MLB Lockout
The Orioles selected Tavera in the fifth round (No. 137 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft of the University of Texas-Arlington.
Tavera spent most of the 2026 season on the injured list. He made just 10 appearances, posting a 5.93 ERA over 13 2/3 innings at Double-A.
In 98 minor-league appearances, Tavera went 12-15 with a 4.88 ERA and 310 strikeouts over 271 1/3 innings.
The right-hander has never pitched in the big leagues. The highest level he has pitched at is Triple-A.
The Orioles signed Nordmann as an undrafted free agent on Aug. 2, 2022. He went to college at Lipscomb.
Nordmann made just eight appearances in the Orioles organization from 2022-23. He spent the last few seasons injured.
During his minor-league career, Nordmann has recorded a 4.76 ERA 0ver 5 2/3 innings. He never pitched above Single-A with the Orioles organization.
Nierman also signed with the Orioles as an undrafted free agent on Aug. 2, 2022.
The right-hander spent the whole 2026 season on the injured list.
Throughout his minor-league career, Nierman has posted a 4.67 ERA over 44 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.
The Orioles signed Salazar to a minor-league deal on Jan. 15, 2021.
Salazar also missed the 2026 season with an injury.
The right-hander has a career ERA of 4.12 over 89 2/3 innings with the Orioles organization.
Looking at the Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles finished the 2026 season in fourth place in the American League East with a 79-82 record.
They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 18 1/2 games.
The Orioles went 39-42 at home and 40-40 on the road this year.
They won six of their last 10 games.
Baltimore Orioles Suddenly Release 4 Players From Organization