Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Lineup Decision Before Rangers Game

The Boston Red are losers of four games out of their last six after dropping Tuesday’s 4-2 decision to the Texas Rangers.

As they push to clinch a playoff spot, the Red Sox send rookie left-hander Jake Bennett (9-7, 3.69, 83 K) to the mound in the middle contest of the three game series in Texas.

Just hours before first pitch, the Red Sox announced a decision on their left-swinging outfielder Jarren Duran.

Duran is sitting out again Wednesday as the Boston Red Sox face Texas Rangers left-hander MacKenzie Gore, extending a pattern now seven starts deep. The decision appears to be strictly a platoon move by interim manager Chad Tracy. There have been no reports that Duran is injured.

In fact, Boston has now benched its left-handed-hitting outfielder against every left-handed starter he has faced since Aug. 8, a stretch that raises concerns about how Duran fits into next season’s outfield picture, and for the likely American League wild-card series matchup.

In that three-game series, the Red Sox appear certain to face at least one left-hander, possibly two, in Yankees starters Max Fried and Carlos Rodón.

Jarren Duran’s Platoon Pattern Against Lefties

Duran bats left-handed, Gore throws left-handed, and Boston’s coaching staff has ceased to start Duran on days a southpaw takes the mound for the opponent.

Nate Eaton takes over in center field for Boston.

Texas had already turned in its own lineup behind Gore hours before first pitch, setting up the Wednesday matchup at Globe Life Field.

Duran’s absence from the lineup against lefties has stretched to seven straight starts without facing a southpaw, dating back to his last look at left-handed pitching on Aug. 8, according to RotoWire. He sat again Sunday against Kansas City and was used only as a pinch-hitter, a role he has filled repeatedly this month.

There is no reported health issue behind Tracy’s decision. Duran started Tuesday against right-hander Jacob deGrom, playing center field and batting seventh, and remains fully active on Boston’s roster.

Duran is slashing .204/.261/.361 with 20 home runs across 141 games this season, and his OPS against left-handed pitching sits at .641, actually higher than his .616 mark against right-handers, according to FanGraphs. Boston has kept sitting him against lefties anyway.

Duran’s Playing Time Has Dropped Sharply

Duran appeared in 160 games in 2024, when he led the American League in at-bats, doubles and triples, on his way to an All-Star selection and an eighth-place MVP finish. He followed that with 157 games in 2025.

This year he has played in 141 of Boston’s games, a drop that traces to the growing run of benchings against left-handed hurlers. Wednesday marks at least the seventh time this season Boston has parked Duran for a left-handed starter, following earlier sit-downs against Rodón, Kyle Freeland, Jacob Lopez, Mitch Bratt and Reid Detmers, according to CBS Sports.

Boston opened the year with four outfielders competing for time, but an early injury to Roman Anthony briefly opened the picture before Duran struggled through a rough first half, batting .194 over his first 87 games. The Duran platoon has held even as the outfield picture has grown thinner. Ceddanne Rafaela remains out with a quad injury and Eli White is sidelined with a foot issue, leaving Eaton as the only regular right-handed option in center on days Duran sits.

With the Red Sox pushing for playoff position down the stretch, Duran’s shrinking role against left-handed pitching will keep drawing scrutiny. Entering Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox magic number for clinching a playoff berth is five — meaning that any combination of Red Sox wins and Chicago White Sox losses totaling five puts Boston in the postseason.