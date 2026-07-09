MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees-Padres Bidding War Looms, Sonny Grey & Byron Buxton

MLB Trade Rumors are starting to pick up now, with the August 6th trade deadline within sight. With the All-Star festivities coming up soon, chatter is picking up regarding some impressive targets for buyers. Let’s dig into the latest rumors.

This past offseason, the Boston Red Sox traded for Sonny Gray. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, their season hasn’t gone the way they would have liked. However, a new suitor has emerged to garner his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Atlanta Braves are one of many teams seeking a starter and are asking about Gray .

. Even though the Minnesota Twins front office has said Byron Buxton is not going anywhere, some insiders say he’s still a name to keep tabs on. The chances of him being traded have certainly diminished, but there is still a possibility that one desperate team could blow the Twins away with a substantial offer.

MLB Trade Rumors: New York Yankees Getting Competition For Trade Target

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are seen as the leading contenders to acquire catcher Ryan Jeffers . At this point in time, the catching market approaching the trade deadline is slim to none. If he were to become available, he would be the belle of the ball among catchers. However, the San Diego Padres and Red Sox could be seen as dark horses for Jeffers.

. At this point in time, the catching market approaching the trade deadline is slim to none. If he were to become available, he would be the belle of the ball among catchers. However, the San Diego Padres and Red Sox could be seen as dark horses for Jeffers. The Pittsburgh Pirates had a good summer and have several of their acquisitions playing well. Will Laws believes they could look to add another starter to their rotation, while Robert Murray could see them target bullpen help.

Now, we move to the Big Board…

MLB Trade Rumors: Star Targets

Among MLB stars who could be moved, these players are at the top of the list. Competition for these stars will be stiff.

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers (Contract Details: $32 million, remainder of 2026). The Tigers would be foolish to go all the way to the offseason without trading Skubal. He is the best player available on the trade market and immediately upgrades every rotation across the league. The back-to-back Cy Young winner will command a haul in assets. Look to a contending team with deep pockets to make a play by the deadline.

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins (Contract Details: Two years, $6.1 million in 2026 and $13 million in 2027, with a mutual option that includes a $100,000 buyout). The next-best starting pitcher available is Ryan. If the Twins go into seller mode, Ryan is likely to go. However, some reports are more bullish about whether he moves by the deadline. Definitely a situation to keep your eyes on.

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (Contract Details: 6 Years, $14,285,714 AAV). The Twins don’t appear to want to trade Buxton. However, if push comes to shove and they are given an offer that they can’t refuse, a trade could happen. Of all their assets, Buxton could give the Twins the kind of return they want.

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: Final year, $7.7 million). The Red Sox may have missed their window to sell high on Duran. His stats are falling from last season’s heights. Yet the fact remains that they have many outfielders, and the former All-Star would certainly garner interest from around the league.

Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $11 million this year, $30 million in 2027). Every team needs help with their pitching, which makes Gray an attractive option. Contenders are likely to show interest in Gray, but the teams with the deepest pockets will likely prevail, given the state of his contract.

MLB Trade Rumors: Big Hitters

Nearly every team competing for playoff position could use another bat. Here are some of the top bats available, whether they be power bats or high-contact hitters.

Ryan Jeffers, Twins (Contract Details: Final year of deal, $6.7 million). It looks like a bidding war could be brewing with the Yankees, Rays, Padres, and Red Sox all potentially in the mix for the best catcher on the market (as reported above). This puts the Twins in a great position to maximize the value of the return they get for the player.

CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals (Contract Details: Final year, $4.2 million). He hits for average. He hits for power. He steals bases. He drives in runs. Many teams will certainly look to the Nationals to acquire Abrams, as upgrades at the infield position are in high demand. However, the Nationals will want to keep him if no potential deal knocks their socks off.

Jung Hoo Lee, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: Four years remaining, $18.333 AAV). The 27-year-old is in the top five in MLB in batting average and strikeout rate, and he’s carrying a slugging percentage over .450. Additionally, he can play all around the outfield. The Giants should get a good return if they move him.

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (Contract Details: Six years remaining, $32.5 million AAV). Right now, the Rangers’ main priority is getting Seager healthy enough to help the team make a run for the postseason. However, Seager will gain the right to veto any deal once the season ends. That might be enough motivation for the team to sell on him before the player has that kind of power.

Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: One year, $12 million). Everyone around the league knows what Arraez can bring to the table. He hits and rarely strikes out. Add to that his improved defensive metrics this season, and that’s a recipe for selling high. Which is exactly what the Giants will (likely) look at.

Wilson Contreras, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: Three years, $17.5 million AAV). With the Red Sox sitting at the bottom of the barrel in the AL East, any and all assets are likely to warrant at least a discussion. Contreras isn’t massively overpaid, but he has no-trade protection. While that complicates a potential deal, it doesn’t make it impossible.

Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: Five years, $25.166 million AAV). The Giants are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to Chapman. He’s been playing well and hitting well, but he is an aging player who is owed a lot of money. If the Giants are selling, he won’t be an easy asset to move.

The Next Tier Down of Slugging Options

If teams swing out on the top contact and power options, these players would be very valuable in their own right.

Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros (Contract Details: Final year, $9.475 million). Pena is one of the best shortstops in the game right now. He has been a World Series MVP and an All-Star. The Astros should only move on if they can maximize their return on investment.

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs (Contract Details: Final year, $19 million).If the Cubs are selling, they could find plenty of suitors for Suzuki’s services. He can play in the outfield and has a productive bat to boot.

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros (Contract Details: Final year, $9.35 million with 2027 club option). The Astros have a team option on Paredes this offseason. This year, his numbers have been down, and that might warrant some trade consideration. He’s still young, but Paredes is likely to be a fallback option for contending teams.

Lars Nootbaar, St. Louis Cardinals (Contract Details: Final year, $5.25 million).The Cardinals are set to rebuild if things go sideways during the season. If that’s the way that things go, Nootbaar could see himself being dealt to a new team. He started the year injured, but has been solid since his season debut in June.

Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs (Contract Details: Final year, $804,500). If the Cubs are interested in making a push for a starter, Shaw could very well find himself going the other way. Shaw is a utility infielder who could be on the outside looking in following the team’s offseason additions.

Mickey Moniak, Colorado Rockies (Contract Details: Final year, $4 million). The Rockies have a new president of operations. With a new President comes new alliances, and Moniak could be left wanting. For teams inquiring, Moniak plays all outfield positions. This makes him an excellent target for teams that value versatility.

MLB Trade Rumors: Starting Pitchers on the Market?

There are more pitchers on a team than any other position. Teams are always on the lookout for more help with their rotation, and this year is no exception.

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels. After spending a year in the bullpen, Detmers has returned to the rotation. He is one of the best hurlers in the league in punchouts, trailing only Cristopher Sanchez, Dylan Cease, and Jason Misiorowski. There is some uncertainty regarding the Angels’ desire to rebuild if things go south. However, there are contending organizations that could offer attractive packages to acquire the southpaw.

Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers. Mize is an underrated target for any team looking to bolster their rotation. He is on an incredibly attractive contract, has more strikeouts than innings pitched, and is limiting baserunners. Mize has an impressive arsenal of pitches with no weaknesses to speak of.

Jose Soriano, Los Angeles Angels. Soriano would be a high-risk, high-reward acquisition for any team looking for rotation help. He shows flashes of brilliance, while also struggling with control. Along with Detmers, he could be on the block if the Angels decide that the package is enticing enough.

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins. The Marlins could be persuaded to trade away Alcantara. He’s not an ace for a playoff-bound team, but he can be an ideal middle-rotation starter. He induces groundballs and throws with heat. Look for teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox to have some interest.

Foster Griffin, Washington Nationals. Griffin is signed to a very team-friendly contract and has been playing excellent baseball. He has incredible control of his pitching arsenal, which boasts seven different pitches.

Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants. Ray has been proving his worth as he prepares to enter free agency this offseason. A contending team that needs rotation depth could come calling to the Giants to see what it would take to get him off their hands.

Freddy Peralta, New York Mets. A modest salary and solid arsenal will make Peralta a solid target for teams leading up to the trade deadline. However, the Mets will be short on leverage, as he isn’t having the same career year he did in 2025.

Closing-In: Relievers of All Kinds

Similarly to starting pitchers, relievers are always in high demand at the trade deadline. Adding the right reliever can make or break a team’s regular season, or playoff run, for that matter. These players could be difference-makers for the right team.

Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox. Chapman could easily be considered a star player. However, at this stage of his career, he’s an effective high-leverage reliever who will draw the interest of many teams. This southpaw closer should have teams fighting over him, as the Red Sox recoup assets for a season lost.

Josh Hader, Houston Astros. The Astros are on the hunt for a Wild Card spot. Even so, given the state of the reliever market at this year’s trade deadline, it would be foolish not to explore trading Hader. He might be expensive for what he brings, but if the Astros take calls on him, there will be a playoff-bound team willing to pay the price to get him.

Riley O’Brien, St. Louis Cardinals. O’Brien is a reliever who limits contact and shows flashes of an elite fastball. He doesn’t require arbitration until 2028 and is controlled until 2030. A package of a few young prospects (or a prospect and a pick) could be enough to entice the Cardinals to part with this promising pitcher.

Bryan Abreu, Houston Astros. One of the more likely pitchers to find a new home by the deadline is Abreu. He hasn’t had the same results this year as in previous seasons. However, the Astros could consider a change-of-scenery trade to maximize their return on investment.

Ryan Helsley, Baltimore Orioles. While it’s unlikely the Orioles would want to trade Helsley, never say never. Sure, the two parties agreed to a two-year pact this past offseason. That suggests they may look to trade other players away before they consider something involving Helsley.

Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays. While it’s unlikely the Blue Jays will trade away Hoffman, he’s the top candidate to be shipped out for an upgrade. With the emergence of Louis Varland, Hoffman’s place on the team is uncertain. While John Schneider stands behind his reliever, don’t be surprised if they give Hoffman a change of scenery and bring in another high-leverage reliever who has displayed more consistency with the ball.

Matt Strahm, Kansas City Royals. Considering how Strahm’s season has gone, it’s not unreasonable to think the Royals would consider an upgrade. Even at 34 years old, he can still be a difference-maker in the late innings.