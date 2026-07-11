Red Sox Make Intriguing Brayan Bello Decision Before Mets Game

The Boston Red Sox made an intriguing decision involving Brayan Bello ahead of their game against the New York Mets, signaling a notable pitching move before first pitch.

Here’s what the Red Sox decided with Bello, why the move was made and what it means for Boston’s pitching plans against the Mets.

Boston is turning to rookie left-hander Eduardo Rivera to start Saturday’s game instead, keeping Bello in Triple-A Worcester rather than bringing him back for the assignment.

Boston Red Sox Pick Eduardo Rivera Over Brayan Bello

Boston is calling up Rivera from Triple-A Worcester to open Saturday’s game, filling the rotation spot left open by Ranger Suarez who hit the injured list with a left groin strain this week. Suarez, an All-Star this season, will also miss next week’s Midsummer Classic. Bello, still working through his own reset in the minors, remains in Worcester rather than getting the call to start against the Mets at Citi Field Saturday.

Bello surrendered eight earned runs across five innings in a loss to the Orioles on June 4, the kind of outing that got him optioned to Triple-A the following day. He’d fallen into a strange pattern of first-inning trouble even when the rest of his innings looked fine. Boston apparently isn’t ready to test that again after winning the series opener against the Mets, the Red Sox seventh victory in a row.

Rivera, for his part, isn’t stretched out to work deep into games. He’ll likely function as an opener, throwing two or three innings before turning things over to the bullpen.

Red Sox Consider Eduardo Rivera’s Path Forward

Rivera is a big presence on the mound, literally. The left-hander stands 6-foot-7 and tips the scales at 237 pounds. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and turned 23 last month. The then-Oakland Athletics drafted him in the 11th round back in 2021, but released him, and Boston signed him to a minor-league deal in June 2024, then re-signed him last October.

Rivera debuted this April 22, allowing one hit while striking out three across three and a third scoreless relief innings against the New York Yankees. But that wasn’t enough for the Red Sox under former manager Alex Cora to keep him around. Since his demotion back to Triple-A, Rivera has built a 2.84 ERA over 20 appearances, with more strikeouts than innings pitched, a swing-and-miss profile that earned him recognition inside Boston’s system even before Saturday.

Rivera has pitched winter ball in his native Puerto Rico and appeared pitched for Team Puerto Rico in this year’s World Baseball Classic. Scouts have clocked his fastball touching 98 mph, and he ranks among the more intriguing arms in a Boston system that’s leaned hard on pitching depth all season.

Bello, meanwhile, keeps working on the same problem that sent him down in the first place, namely, turning good stuff into consistent results as a starter rather than a reliever. He’s shown signs of progress in Worcester since the demotion, trimming his ERA in his last several outings there, but Boston evidently wants to see more progress before handing the 27-year-old, five-year MLB veteran the ball in another big league game.

Whether Saturday’s call becomes a one-off or the start of a longer look at Rivera remains an open question.