Cubs Acquiring 2-Year MLB Player in Trade with Seattle Mariners

The Chicago Cubs are currently set to open up a new series with the Colorado Rockies. Chicago just played San Francisco in a three-game series (that they won), and the upcoming Rockies series signals the second time Chicago will play Colorado in the span of a week or so.

On Monday morning, the Chicago Cubs made a trade with the Seattle Mariners for a pitcher.

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Chicago Cubs Acquiring Yosver Zulueta

In a MLB trade for depth pitching, the Chicago Cubs are acquiring Yosver Zulueta from the Seattle Mariners for cash and a minor leaguer. Zulueta was recently designated for assignment by the Mariners. Zulueta did not appear in an MLB game for the Seattle Mariners, and has pitched in parts of two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

Francys Romero was first on the report, and wrote:

“Source: RHP Yosver Zulueta was traded to the Chicago Cubs for a minor league player and cash considerations. Zulueta, 28, had been designated for assignment (DFA) a few days ago by the Seattle Mariners.”

More to come on Cubs-Mariners trade….