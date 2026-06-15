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Cubs Acquiring 2-Year MLB Player in Trade with Seattle Mariners

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San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are currently set to open up a new series with the Colorado Rockies. Chicago just played San Francisco in a three-game series (that they won), and the upcoming Rockies series signals the second time Chicago will play Colorado in the span of a week or so.

On Monday morning, the Chicago Cubs made a trade with the Seattle Mariners for a pitcher.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Paying Struggling All-Star Player $15 Million Next Season

Chicago Cubs Acquiring Yosver Zulueta

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 23: Pitcher Yosver Zulueta #61 of the Seattle Mariners throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch on February 23, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

In a MLB trade for depth pitching, the Chicago Cubs are acquiring Yosver Zulueta from the Seattle Mariners for cash and a minor leaguer. Zulueta was recently designated for assignment by the Mariners. Zulueta did not appear in an MLB game for the Seattle Mariners, and has pitched in parts of two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

Francys Romero was first on the report, and wrote:

“Source: RHP Yosver Zulueta was traded to the Chicago Cubs for a minor league player and cash considerations. Zulueta, 28, had been designated for assignment (DFA) a few days ago by the Seattle Mariners.”

More to come on Cubs-Mariners trade….

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Cubs Acquiring 2-Year MLB Player in Trade with Seattle Mariners

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