Cubs Announce Pete Crow-Armstrong News Before Offseason

The only shame in this season for the Chicago Cubs is that it didn’t last longer.

And that’s not just a shame for the Windy City. It’s a shame for the entire MLB world that would’ve loved to watch Pete Crow-Armstrong play more baseball.

The powerful, speedy, graceful centerfield for the Cubs may have just put together the best season in the sport in 2026.

Chicago, though, couldn’t make it out of the NL Wild Card Series, and so PCA and his teammates are at home while the four teams remaining compete to try and win the World Series.

On Wednesday, at least some good news came the way of the Cubs and Crow-Armstrong.

Pete Crow-Armstrong News

MLB announced its finalists for the Gold Gloves on Wednesday. The winners will be announced after the World Series.

Each league had three finalists named at each position.

Crow-Armstrong, as everyone expected, was an NL finalist in centerfield.

The other two finalists in the National League were Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves and Andy Pages of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’d be quite the shock if PCA didn’t win.