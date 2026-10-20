Cubs Named as Potential Landing Spot for 2-Time All-Star Outfielder

The Chicago Cubs are set for a huge offseason. Most of their rotation is heading to free agency, including multiple Trade Deadline acquisitions.

Chicago’s outfield could also look drastically different in 2027, with Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki set to hit free agency.

FanSided’s Robert Murray wrote that if the Cubs lose one or both of Happ and Suzuki, they could look to the trade market for Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

“Another player who will be entering the final season of his contract, Kwan is a player on the radar of teams across the league,” Murray wrote. “The Padres make sense. The Cubs make sense. The Phillies make sense. A bunch of teams make sense.”

Why Do the Chicago Cubs Make Sense?

Cleveland drafted Kwan in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University. He would debut in 2022 and finish third in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

In five seasons, he has accumulated 22.0 bWAR, with four consecutive Gold Gloves to start his career, and a chance to earn a fifth consecutive in 2026.

An All-Star in 2024 and 2025, Kwan has been incredibly consistent with a .282/.357/.382 slash line in five seasons.

However, the 2026 season may have been his most underrated season. In 151 games, Kwan slashed .282/.382/.349 with three home runs and 32 runs driven in as a leadoff hitter.

While the power wasn’t exactly there, Kwan showed he can get on base at an elite rate and produced a 5.3 bWAR. Because of his defensive versatility, Kwan would be valuable to the Cubs.

He doesn’t strike out, walks at a high rate, and makes great contact, in addition to his elite defense.

While it’s unclear what Cleveland would ask for in a trade and if he’s even available, Kwan would be a major upgrade for Chicago. Kwan is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2027 season.

How Would Kwan Fit on the Team?

Superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong has center field locked down for the next several years in Chicago. This would mean a move to left field would be logical for Kwan if the Cubs acquire him. Kwan has played 640 games in left field as opposed to 20 games in right field.

While four-time Gold Glover Happ currently occupies that position, Chicago may move on from him after 10 seasons. This would create an opening for Kwan.

Happ is coming off a 2026 season where he hit just .218 with a .738 OPS. It may make sense to go with a better contact hitter, which the Cubs desperately need.

Crow-Armstrong was one of the only qualified Cubs hitters to bat even close to Kwan’s average last season with a .280 average. Suzuki wasn’t too far off at .270, but he could be set for a huge payday somewhere else.

Chicago is going to need an outfielder this offseason, and Kwan could be the perfect candidate to replace Happ or Suzuki.