Three Ex-Cubs Declare Free Agency Amid Career Lows With New Teams

Only 168 days until the Chicago Cubs are back on the screen. But before then, the Cubs have a lot of big decisions to make during the offseason.

Some of which include the re-signing or moving on from free agents like Ian Happ, Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, and Seiya Suzuki. Aside from the Cody Bellinger trade in 2024, the Cubs’ offseasons have been awfully quiet.

In wake of these upcoming moves, three former Chicago Cubs made a free agency decision of their own.

Luis Vázquez, Miles Mastrobuoni, and Vidal Bruján all elect free agency with their respective teams. Mastrobuoni and Vázquez played together at Wrigley Field in 2024, while Bruján joined in 2025.

Per Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, these three are among five players who played in the MLB this year and elected minor league free agency. This is likely a formality as each player was outrighted off their teams’ 40-man roster and have played seven-plus seasons in the minors.

Aside from Bruján and Mastrobuoni’s first seasons, this trio of ex-Cubs hit career lows this season with their teams. Combined, they only played in 23 MLB games this season.

Luis Vazquez’s Career

Luis Vázquez was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 14th round of the 2017 MLB draft. The now, 27-year-old shortstop, made his MLB debut on May 22, 2024.

However, it wasn’t until September 29 when he recorded his first major league knock. Vázquez’s lone season with the Cubs was less than mediocre, he only played in 11 games and had 12 at-bats. On January 31, 2025 the Cubs traded Vázquez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations.

In 2025, Vázquez spent more time in the big leagues with the Orioles. He played in 36 games, but had a slash line of .160/.208/.240 with eight hits, one home run, and three RBIs.

This past year, Vázquez spent nearly the entire season in Triple-A Norfolk.

“He had a mediocre .226/.271/.371 batting line in 52 games around a few injuries,” Franco wrote on MLB Trade Rumors.com. “Vázquez got a two-day stint on Baltimore’s big league roster in late August, making a lone appearance as a pinch-runner and scoring the game-winning run against the Cardinals.”

Miles Mastrobuoni’s Career

Another former 14th round pick, this time drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016, Miles Mastrobuoni played for the Chicago Cubs for two seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Before joining the Cubs via a trade with the Rays in exchange for pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, Mastrobuoni made his MLB debut on September 22, 2022.

In his short stint with the Rays to close out the season, Mastrobuoni tallied three hits in 16 at-bats.

With the Cubs, Mastrobuoni was able to find much more success. He was primarily used as a utility man, and in 110 career games with Chicago, Mastrobuoni started in 60.

On January 14, Mastrobuoni was traded to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. The 30-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Mariners organization and had the best season of his career with them in 2025. He even made his postseason debut on October 13 in Seattle’s 10-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS.

Mastrobuoni had a rocky 2026. He missed the first two months with a right calf strain, he was waived in June, called up in July, then sent through waivers again. In Triple-A Tacoma, Mastrobuoni .245/.338/.375 over 222 trips to the plate with Triple-A Tacoma.

Vidal Bruján’s Career

As a 16-year-old, Vidal Bruján signed as international amateur free agent with the Tampa Bay Rays on October 17, 2014, for a $15,000 bonus. He later went on to make his MLB debut on July 7, 2021 with the Rays.

He remained in Tampa for three seasons, before heading south roughly 300 miles to Miami. With the Marlins, Bruján played in 102 games and had 248 at-bats. He slashed .222/.303/.319 with two home runs and 16 RBIs.

Bruján was traded to the Chicago Cubs at the end of 2024 in exchange for first baseman Matt Mervis and cash considerations. The Cubs was one of his three teams in 2025. He played in 36 games for Chicago before getting claimed off waivers by Baltimore, then Atlanta.

“The Mets acquired Bruján from Minnesota in a cash trade over the offseason,” Franco wrote of Bruján. “The out-of-options infielder failed to break camp and cleared waivers on Opening Day. New York called him up in early May while Francisco Lindor was injured. Bruján spent six weeks on the active roster but only started three games, going 1-11 in 13 plate appearances. The former top prospect batted .278/.385/.421 over 258 plate appearances with Triple-A Syracuse.”