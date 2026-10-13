Guardians Gain Unexpected Advantages in ALCS

Given the different entry points to the ALCS, it always felt like Game 1 was going to belong to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Cleveland Guardians had played two games — and three days — longer in the last round. Their pitching wasn’t as fresh. They had to go on the road.

They also had to start Foster Griffin, with both Parker Messick and Gavin Williams still recovering from their ALDS outings in coming back to beat the Chicago White Sox.

The Guardians were going to have chances to win games in this series, but it didn’t feel like Game 1 would be one of those games.

But then Cleveland came back from 2-0 down — something that sounds quite familiar — to blow past the Rays on Monday night at Tropicana Field.

All of a sudden, from a position of apparent disadvantage, the Guardians have gained multiple advantages.

Pitching Change

The Drew Rasmussen vs. Foster Griffin matchup looked enough to favor the Rays heavily on Monday. Rasmussen had just thrown eight one-hit innings against the Yankees his last time out.

But with the win, it’s now the Guardians who control the pitching upper hand. They’ll have Messick and Williams to start before the Rays can turn to Rasmussen again. If those aces do their thing, Cleveland has a chance to take a commanding lead in this series.

Cade Smith Usage

The Guardians had to use their closer Cade Smith a ton in the last series, to the point there was concern about his well-being.

On this night, Cleveland did bring Smith in even with a four-run lead in the ninth inning.

He closed it out, and in great fashion — it took just six pitches, all strikes. As far as preserving his bullets for later in the series, that’s as good as the Guardians could’ve done.

Home-Field Flip

The Rays held home-field advantage for this series thanks to having the AL’s best record in the regular season.

The Guardians take a 1-0 series lead, though, to flip that on its head.

Cleveland will host Games 3, 4 and 5. If the Guardians can protect Progressive Field, they could end the best-of-seven series before it gets back to The Trop.

Junior Caminero Injury

In the top of the ninth inning, Rays star Junior Caminero ran into Jonny DeLuca while chasing a foul ball.

Caminero appeared to injure his left shoulder, and while he didn’t leave the game, it was clear he was in some serious discomfort.

Even a bit of a downturn in Caminero’s overall ability could be a huge factor in this series.

Belief

The biggest advantage of all, of course, is that the Guardians continue to believe.

They never gave up believing when down 2-0 in the series to the White Sox.

They didn’t stop believing down 2-0 on Monday night in ALCS Game 1 against the Rays.

Cleveland’s comeback kids have some magic in them. And all of a sudden, they have a lot more on their side as they continue deeper into October.