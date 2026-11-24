The Cleveland Guardians still have a major Steven Kwan decision to make this offseason as he enters the final year of his current contract.

There remain three legitimate options:

Trade Kwan now.

Sign Kwan to a contract extension.

Wait into the season before deciding what the next step is with Kwan.

The reality is that all three of those options feel like they are still in play, which is part of what makes Kwan’s status so intriguing.

Everywhere you look, there are MLB analysts suggesting Kwan should be traded — like a new idea from ESPN on Tuesday that would send Kwan to the Yankees.

But until the Guardians actually trade Kwan, the Cleveland fanbase will have hope that they can keep him.

And on Tuesday, the Guardians made a move that suggests they may wind up doing just that.

Guardians Signing Hints at Steven Kwan Decision

The Guardians signed left-handed starting pitcher Kris Bubic on Tuesday to a one-year, $17.5 million contract — which is a massive outlay when you consider what Cleveland generally pays its players.

And while that wouldn’t immediately seem to be connected to Kwan, it very well might be.

Why would the Guardians shell out the most money of any pitcher on their roster to an injury-prone southpaw like Bubic if they planned to trade away Kwan and make their team worse?

If anything, this shows Cleveland’s wallet might be loosening up a bit. Maybe there’s even contract extension money in there for Kwan.

But even if it’s just feeling comfortable to enter the 2027 season with Kwan still on the team, and then deciding before the trade deadline if a move is needed, feels like it gets a boost from the Bubic signing.

That’s a financial commitment directed entirely at making the MLB roster better in 2027. Trading Kwan away would almost certainly make it worse. Those two things don’t add up, and it’s fair to do that baseball math and think the Guardians are going to keep Kwan, and that the Bubic signing signals it.

One Steven Kwan Trade Type That Could Work

With the above thoughts in mind, there’s really only one kind of Kwan trade that might make sense — the kind that manages to not drastically worsen their 2027 roster.

Maybe the best hope for the Guardians in a trade return would be a young MLB player with more than one year of club control remaining — even if he wasn’t quite as good as Kwan right now, he could offset that by being around longer than 2027.

Other teams wouldn’t be likely to trade such a piece for Kwan, though, which is why it feels more and more likely that Kwan could end up staying put, at least past Opening Day.