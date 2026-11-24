The Cleveland Guardians and Kris Bubic agreed to a free agent contract, which would be notable but not particularly surprising if the sentence ended there.

But the reports that came out Tuesday morning announcing the signing indicated that the deal is for just one year but for a salary of $17.5 million.

And that’s the kind of number that makes a Cleveland baseball follower do a double take.

The Guardians gave a single-season salary of $17.5 million to one player whose name isn’t Jose Ramirez? He’ll be the second-highest paid player on the roster in 2027 as things are presently constructed.

There are really two things to analyze here.

One is whether Bubic is worth that much money.

The other is whether this is a sign of things to come.

Did Guardians Overpay Kris Bubic?

In reality, it’s unlikely that the Guardians would overpay anyone, because they’re hesitant to shell out big cash. If they gave Bubic this salary, it’s likely because that’s his going rate — and because Cleveland truly believed he was a player they had to have.

Bubic was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2018 who developed into an All Star by the end of his time in Kansas City.

He then finished this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a trade.

Between the Royals and Dodgers combined, Bubic had a 3.76 ERA in 55.0 innings in an injury-plagued season.

His career MLB ERA is 4.10, but that’s hurt by his first three seasons being higher than that.

From 2023 onward, Bubic hasn’t had a season-long ERA of even 4.00. They’ve all been lower.

He has also improved his strikeout rate to be better than a better per inning in each of the last four seasons.

Bubic is worth it. The surprise is that it was the Guardians who paid it.

Is This a Sign?

Frankly, this probably doesn’t signal that the Guardians are all of a sudden going to be become an aggressor in free agency.

It likely speaks most to their appreciation of Bubic — it seems he must’ve been a singular player they really wanted to land.

There’s also the idea that there could eventually be a salary cap floor if the collective bargaining negotiations go a certain way, but that probably wouldn’t take effect in 2027 anyway.

Still, Cleveland proves with this signing that it will spend money for the right player. That’s a good thing to know.