Guardians’ Steven Kwan Trade Could Be Coming

The Cleveland Guardians are still locked in on the playoffs. They’re playing in the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays. A spot in the World Series is on the line.

Eventually, though, they’ll have to reckon with a trade rumor that has been hovering over their heads for more than a year: Steven Kwan.

No matter where the Guardians look or what they do, they can’t escape the fact that a lot of analysts think that Kwan should be traded.

The outside viewpoint doesn’t necessarily impact how Cleveland views such a decision. It also doesn’t have to change how Kwan feels about the Guardians, either.

But there is a truth to the rumor, and it could come to a head this offseason.

Steven Kwan Trade Rumor

The reality of Kwan heading toward the 2027 season will be this: It’ll be his last season under his current contract.

That aligns strongly with when Cleveland trades players away.

The Guardians don’t often sign their top pieces to long-term, expensive contract extensions. Jose Ramirez is the exception, only because he took a massive underpay in order to stick around.

Unless Kwan also wants to present his future as a bargain bin option for the Guardians, he then is a conundrum.

If the Guardians keep Kwan for 2027, they risk losing him for nothing. But if they trade him, they risk not matching his value from other players.

Still, the thinking will remain — Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter in an article on Monday wrote that Kwan is a logical offseason trade chip.