Guardians Expected To Make Key Lineup Change For ALCS Game 2

The Cleveland Guardians have put themselves one step closer to reaching the World Series for the first time since 2016 thanks to their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on the road in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night.

The series will resume with Game 2 on Tuesday evening to be played at Tropicana Field, and the Guardians are expected to make a key lineup change.

Cleveland Guardians Expected To Make Key Lineup Change For Game 2 Of ALCS Against The Rays

With starting pitcher Parker Messick set to hit the mound for Game 2 on Tuesday, the Guardians are expected to insert catcher Austin Hedges into the lineup to catch, replacing Patrick Bailey.

Additionally, this was supported by Guardians Insider Quincy Wheeler of Covering the Corner, who wrote the following:

“I would assume Austin Hedges gets the Messick start again, but would not oppose riding the incredible Patrick Bailey heater going on right now. What a fun game last night – let’s do it again. Go Guardians!”

Hedges has appeared in two playoff games so far this fall for the Guardians, drawing a single walk during two at-bats.

Hedges Is In His Second Tenure With Cleveland

Hedges was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of JSerra Catholic High School and signed for $3 million despite committing to UCLA. Soon, he made a name for himself as an impressive prospect, earning All-Star Futures Game honors in 2013 and a No. 27 ranking on Baseball America’s Top 100 list in 2014.

Hedges reached the majors in 2015 and became San Diego’s starting catcher in 2017. His offense was inconsistent throughout his Padres career, but enjoyed a breakout 2016 season at Triple-A, hitting .326 with 21 homers in 82 games played.

The Padres traded Hedges to Cleveland in 2020 in the blockbuster deal involving Mike Clevinger. After leaving Cleveland in 2022, he played for Pittsburgh and Texas, appearing in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series before the Rangers won the title.

Hedges returned to Cleveland in 2024 and remained with the Guardians through 2025, primarily serving as a defensive-minded backup catcher. He signed another one-year deal with Cleveland in October 2025.