Why is the Royals-Rockies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies are in a weather delay at Coors Field, with first pitch on hold as storms move through the Denver area.

“Nice downpour pushing through downtown right now! Small hail, lightning, 40-50 mph gusts as well,” reported Denver 9News meteorologist Chris Bianchi. “Will be done quick though.”

“Due to inclement weather, the start of today’s game will be delayed,” the Rockies posted at 6:34 p.m. MT. “We will provide updates as they come available.” At around the same time, Denver Gazette Rockies beat writer Kevin Henry wrote, “Downpour just hit Coors Field. Oh the humanity!”

The game was expected to start at 7:40 p.m. MT, according to an announcement by the Rockies at about 7 p.m. local time.

Kelsey Wingert-Linch, a Rockies field reporter, posted a video at about 6:50 showing water rushing down the dugout steps amid what looked like a downpour with the tarp covering the field.

The series opener was set for 6:40 p.m. MT (8:40 p.m. ET) at Coors Field in Denver, with Royals right-hander Michael Wacha (5-7, 3.60 ERA) opposing Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (10-4, 4.69 ERA).

The tarp was pulled onto the field even as the starting lineups were being announced inside the stadium, according to Patrick Lyons of Just Baseball Media.

The delay tracks with forecasts issued earlier Friday. The National Weather Service office in Boulder flagged isolated thunderstorms along the Front Range through the evening, with outflow winds and small hail as the primary threats rather than sustained heavy rain.

Storms were expected mainly before 8 p.m., with temperatures easing from the upper 80s into the 60s overnight. Additional local outlooks, including one from a Denver-based forecast tracking service, showed similar odds in the 30 to 40 percent range, with highs near 90 degrees. A sports-specific weather outlook for the series opener put precipitation chances near 34 percent at game time. Coors Field is open-air, so active lightning or a wet infield can hold up first pitch while grounds crews and umpires assess the surface.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS STARTING LINEUP SP: Michael Wacha (RHP, #52) • 5-7, 3.60 ERA, 104 K July 31, 2026 • Coors Field, Denver, CO • 8:40 PM EDT # Player Pos B HR RBI SB AVG OPS 1 Carter Jensen C L 14 53 1 .235 .725 2 Lane Thomas CF R 10 37 7 .229 .716 3 Jac Caglianone 1B L 17 40 3 .254 .768 4 Salvador Perez DH R 15 45 0 .212 .628 5 Michael Massey 2B L 8 36 2 .266 .726 6 Isaac Collins LF S 6 34 6 .242 .708 7 John Rave RF L 1 1 1 .286 1.089 8 Josh Rojas 3B L 1 6 1 .250 .633 9 Andrew Velazquez SS S 0 0 1 .077 .154 Lineups subject to change.

What a Delay or Postponement Would Mean

Before first pitch, the Rockies as the home club hold primary authority on whether conditions allow the game to start, working with the visiting Royals and the league office.

Once the lineup cards are exchanged, that authority shifts to the umpire crew. A rain delay simply pauses the action. Play resumes from the same point once the field is playable again, with no fixed cap on how long that can take.

A postponement is different. If a postponement is declared before the game becomes official, it typically gets rescheduled as part of a doubleheader later in the series or on a future date, and tickets are generally honored under the Rockies’ rain-check policy. A game only becomes official once the visiting team has batted five innings, or the Rockies lead after four and a half.

COLORADO ROCKIES STARTING LINEUP SP: Tomoyuki Sugano (RHP, #11) • 10-4, 4.69 ERA, 56 K July 31, 2026 • Coors Field, Denver, CO • 8:40 PM EDT # Player Pos B HR RBI SB AVG OPS 1 Jake McCarthy LF L 10 59 17 .293 .825 2 Mickey Moniak DH L 17 46 1 .279 .883 3 Hunter Goodman C R 31 60 5 .254 .871 4 TJ Rumfield 1B L 13 53 0 .293 .843 5 Kyle Karros 3B R 9 37 3 .262 .788 6 Tyler Freeman 2B R 3 23 6 .253 .650 7 Troy Johnston RF L 3 41 4 .286 .750 8 Brenton Doyle CF R 1 4 9 .207 .549 9 Ezequiel Tovar SS R 8 34 5 .198 .567 Lineups subject to change.

Standings and Rotation Fallout

Neither club arrives with much at stake in the standings. Kansas City sits at 46-64, fifth in the American League Central and 12 games behind the division-leading White Sox, despite a 6-4 mark over its last 10 games. Colorado is 42-67, fifth in the National League West and 27 games back of the Dodgers, having dropped four straight. With roughly two months left, both teams are leaning toward evaluating younger arms and managing workload rather than chasing October.

That makes any rotation disruption more about long-term planning than short-term stakes. Wacha has been a stabilizing presence on a Royals staff that is missing Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic to the 60-day injured list, and a postponement would likely push his next outing back and reshuffle bullpen usage behind him.

Sugano’s ERA reflects the usual Coors Field inflation, and the Rockies are similarly thin, with José Quintana among several pitchers on the 60-day injured list. If Friday’s game is delayed but finishes, both starters stay on turn. A full postponement would likely push the matchup to a doubleheader later in the series, compressing bullpen rest for both clubs.