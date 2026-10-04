LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Veteran southpaw Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers today.
The 33-year-old went 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55 strikeouts over 42 2/3 innings during the regular season.
Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher
Journeyman southpaw Ray Kerr will start for the Braves today.
The 32-year-old left-hander started Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, hurling 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
In the regular season, Kerr posted a 1.47 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 18 1/3 innings with Atlanta.
Looking at Max Muncy
Muncy posted an .838 OPS with 29 home runs and 76 RBI in the regular season.
The veteran third baseman has a career .829 OPS with 243 home runs and 680 RBI since making his MLB debut in 2015.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a sudden change involving Max Muncy before Game 2 of the NLDS against the Braves.
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Max Muncy Change Before NLDS Game 2 vs. Braves