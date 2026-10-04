Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Max Muncy Change Before NLDS Game 2 vs. Braves

Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

Game 2 will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-3 on Saturday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Dodgers announced a sudden lineup change involving Max Muncy.

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Sudden Max Muncy Decision Before NLDS Game 2 vs. Braves

Muncy hit eighth and played third base in Game 1 of the series. He went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

Despite Muncy’s big hit on Saturday, the third baseman isn’t in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game. Instead, Miguel Rojas will start at third base.

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup for today:

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Pitcher

Veteran southpaw Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers today.

The 33-year-old went 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55 strikeouts over 42 2/3 innings during the regular season.

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

Journeyman southpaw Ray Kerr will start for the Braves today.

The 32-year-old left-hander started Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, hurling 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

In the regular season, Kerr posted a 1.47 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 18 1/3 innings with Atlanta.

Looking at Max Muncy

Muncy posted an .838 OPS with 29 home runs and 76 RBI in the regular season.

The veteran third baseman has a career .829 OPS with 243 home runs and 680 RBI since making his MLB debut in 2015.