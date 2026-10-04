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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Max Muncy Change Before NLDS Game 2 vs. Braves

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National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

Game 2 will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Teoscar Hernández #37 and Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after a 2-run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-3 on Saturday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Dodgers announced a sudden lineup change involving Max Muncy.

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Sudden Max Muncy Decision Before NLDS Game 2 vs. Braves

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Muncy hit eighth and played third base in Game 1 of the series. He went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

Despite Muncy’s big hit on Saturday, the third baseman isn’t in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game. Instead, Miguel Rojas will start at third base.

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on September 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup for today:

  1. Mookie Betts SS
  2. Shohei Ohtani DH
  3. Will Smith C
  4. Freddie Freeman 1B
  5. Teoscar Hernandez LF
  6. Kyle Tucker RF
  7. Andy Pages CF
  8. Miguel Rojas 3B
  9. Tommy Edman 2B

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the bottom of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on September 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Veteran southpaw Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers today.

The 33-year-old went 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55 strikeouts over 42 2/3 innings during the regular season.

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Ray Kerr #62 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to the media after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Journeyman southpaw Ray Kerr will start for the Braves today.

The 32-year-old left-hander started Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, hurling 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

In the regular season, Kerr posted a 1.47 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 18 1/3 innings with Atlanta.

Looking at Max Muncy

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Muncy posted an .838 OPS with 29 home runs and 76 RBI in the regular season.

The veteran third baseman has a career .829 OPS with 243 home runs and 680 RBI since making his MLB debut in 2015.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Max Muncy Change Before NLDS Game 2 vs. Braves

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