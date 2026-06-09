Los Angeles Dodgers Linked to Minnesota Twins Ace in Latest Trade Pitch

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their latest three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels 2-1.

Their final clash on Sunday resulted in a dreadful 13-5 loss to the Angels at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers’ Woes Could Be Solved With Twins’ Ace

The ballclub has not been experiencing as much success this season as it has in the past, primarily due to its injured pitching staff.

To combat this, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report suggests Los Angeles should consider shipping out three prospects in exchange for right-hander Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins.

Taking into account the notable names sitting on the Dodgers’ injured list right now, namely Tyler Glasnow (60-day IL) and Blake Snell (60-day IL), their starting rotation is looking rather thin.

In Miller’s proposal, he suggests dealing away outfielders Zyhir Hope and Kendall George, along with right-hander River Ryan.

Among Los Angeles’ prospect rankings, Hope comes in at No. 1, while George lands at No. 13 and Ryan at No. 6.

What Joe Ryan Would Bring

As Miller noted, given the Dodgers’ top-heavy farm system, it shouldn’t be too difficult for them to land a reliable starting pitcher.

“Ryan has just two innings of postseason experience in his career, but he has been a top 25 pitcher in all of baseball since the beginning of 2022,” Miller wrote. “He could be the luxury acquisition that makes the World Series favorites even more unstoppable.”

Of course, Los Angeles is looking to clinch a third consecutive World Series title this year, but to do so, something must give.

They already have a solid farm system, so they can afford to lose some in that department. Pitching is where they need the greatest boost at this point in the season.

At the time of this writing, 30-year-old Ryan owns a 3.07 ERA and 84 strikeouts across 76.1 innings pitched through 14 starts.

During his 2025 campaign, he finished with a 3.42 ERA and 194 strikeouts across 171.0 innings of work through 31 games, 30 of which he started.

He is currently in the midst of playing his sixth season with the Twins.

He has just enough veteran experience to add to the Dodgers, while still holding onto his young energy.

Expect Controversy if This Trade Takes Place

Los Angeles has taken an overwhelming amount of heat in recent years after acquiring some of the biggest names in modern baseball.

Simply looking at this past offseason, the franchise managed to land outfielder Kyle Tucker and reliever Edwin Díaz, while retaining their star Shohei Ohtani.

They’ve become the most dominant team in the Major Leagues, and striking a deal with Ryan would further the frustrations among baseball fans.

As predicted by Miller, “… if they add Joe Ryan to what is already arguably the best/deepest rotation in baseball, bet that a lot of the rapid reactions will be dripping with vitriol.”

The Dodgers are riding a 42-24 overall record and sit atop the National League West standings.

Assessing the big leagues as a whole, Los Angeles is placed third in the standings, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers (41-23) and the Atlanta Braves (45-21).

It’s an incredibly tight race among the top three organizations.