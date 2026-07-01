Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Starter for Athletics Series Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for the series sweep of the Athletics on Wednesday evening.

Shohei Ohtani was supposed to get the start on the mound for LA, but instead, his start has been moved back to Friday, per reports from the team. Perhaps due to Sutter Health Park’s friendly hitter dimensions.

In other news, during the Athletics series, Dodgers’ Dave Roberts made MLB history by becoming the fastest MLB manager to record 1,000 career wins, and he holds the MLB record for winning percentage as a manager.

However, I digress, before the Athletics series finale, the Dodgers announced their starter for the game.

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Dodgers to go with Jack Dreyer as the Starter on Wednesday

In what is likely an ‘opener’ role, the Dodgers are rolling with Jack Dreyer as tonight’s starter.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 7/1):

Dodgers 7/1: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B K. Tucker RF T. Edman LF A. Freeland 2B C. Robinson C J. Dreyer SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Chuckie Robinson gets the start behind the dish to form the battery with Dreyer, and Alex Freeland is in the lineup, hitting eighth. Aside from that, everything looks pretty normal for LA.

For Jack Dreyer, it will be his first ‘start’ of the season, but he’s really a reliever for the Dodgers on a nightly basis. It was reported on Tuesday that LA would go with a bullpen game on Wednesday for the Athletics series finale. Dreyer last pitched on June 29, in the first game of the Athletics series.

Over 33+ innings this season, Jack Dreyer has an ERA of 3.51 with 37 strikeouts.

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Looking at the Dodgers Right Now…

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to just roll through their MLB schedule.

They have opened up a 12.5-game lead in the NL West and will take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game series this weekend. LA has a 56-30 record, and is 7-3 in its last 10 contests.

On the road this season, the Dodgers are 30-16, which is better than their home record of 26-14, but we’re splitting hairs by comparing the two, as the Dodgers are clearly the best team in baseball, and should be well on their way to another 100-win season.

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