MLB Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Trade, Dodgers Deadline Strategy, Sandy Alcantara & Clay Holmes

MLB Trade Rumors are slowly snowballing as we enter the draft and All-Star week. A couple of teams have made some minor trades, none of which involve anyone on our Big Board. The Toronto Blue Jays traded away Tommy Nance to the Minnesota Twins for a catching prospect. While the move was surprising to some, this doesn’t mean that Toronto has entered “sell mode.” They were simply trading from a position of strength to address a position of weakness: catching prospects. The Pittsburgh Pirates also made a deal, trading away their 34th overall draft pick to address some needs.

Now, onto the new rumors…

MLB Rumors: Los Angeles Dodgers Could Trade Recently Acquired Pitcher

News broke on Thursday that the Miami Marlins would not be sellers. They reportedly wish to keep Sandy Alcantara while making “strategic additions.” The Marlins haven’t been buyers at the deadline for a couple of years, so they are not set on going all-in . They could do some nibbling around the edges of the trade market to add a few depth pieces in key roles.

. They could do some nibbling around the edges of the trade market to add a few depth pieces in key roles. Clay Holmes has expressed an openness to remain with the New York Mets. However, the Mets are 12 games out of a Wild Card position in the National League. The AL is a much tighter league, which makes the Mets’ odds of making the playoffs less likely. The Mets also have Freddy Peralta they could trade to a team looking to make a World Series push. At this point, it’s more likely that Peralta gets dealt than Holmes , but never say never.

, but never say never. The Los Angeles Dodgers are always in the background, plotting their way to World Series domination. Right now, they are on their way to getting healthy. They will get three to four pitchers back in the next month. This would free them up to trade a pitcher. At this moment, newcomer Eric Lauer fits the profile of someone they could flip to address a need elsewhere. Definitely keep your eyes open on the Dodgers.

MLB Trade Rumors: The Stars of the Trade Deadline Show

Among MLB stars who could be moved, these players are at the top of the list. Competition for these stars will be stiff.

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers (Contract Details: $32 million, remainder of 2026). The Tigers would be foolish to go all the way to the offseason without trading Skubal. He is the best player available on the trade market and immediately upgrades every rotation across the league. The back-to-back Cy Young winner will command a haul in assets. Look to a contending team with deep pockets to make a play by the deadline.

Bo Bichette, New York Mets (Contract Details: Three years, $42 million AAV with player opt-out after the first two years). The Mets are more than likely selling at this point. The opt-outs in Bichette’s contract should make the Mets wary about keeping him. Bichette didn’t just sign with them for the money; he wants to win. Luckily for the player, he has a full no-trade clause, giving him complete control over whether he stays or goes.

Mason Miller, San Diego Padres (Contract Details: Final year, $4 million). A lot is riding on the Padres’ current series with the Blue Jays. They lost their opening game of the series, but if the losing continues, they may take a hard look in the mirror and see what they could get for their All-Star closer. He throws hard and has converted on all 23 of his save opportunities. Miller will be a difference-maker with whichever organization he is with once the dust settles.

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: Final year, $7.7 million). The Red Sox may have missed their window to sell high on Duran. His stats are falling from last season’s heights. Yet the fact remains that they have many outfielders, and the former All-Star would certainly garner interest from around the league.

Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $11 million this year, $30 million in 2027). Every team needs help with their pitching, which makes Gray an attractive option. Contenders are likely to show interest in Gray, but the teams with the deepest pockets will likely prevail, given the state of his contract.

MLB Trade Rumors: The Best Hitters on the Market

Nearly every team competing for playoff position could use another bat. Here are some of the top bats available, whether they be power bats or high-contact hitters.

Ryan Jeffers, Twins (Contract Details: Final year of deal, $6.7 million). It looks like a bidding war could be brewing with the Yankees, Rays, Padres, and Red Sox all potentially in the mix for the best catcher on the market (as reported above). This puts the Twins in a great position to maximize the value of the return they get for the player.

CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals (Contract Details: Final year, $4.2 million). He hits for average and for power, and he steals bases and drives in runs. Many teams will certainly look to the Nationals to acquire Abrams, as upgrades at the infield position are in high demand. However, the Nationals will want to keep him if no potential deal knocks their socks off.

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (Contract Details: 6 Years, $14,285,714 AAV). The Twins don’t appear to want to trade Buxton. However, if push comes to shove and they are given an offer that they can’t refuse, a trade could happen. Of all their assets, Buxton could give the Twins the kind of return they want.

Jung Hoo Lee, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: Four years remaining, $18.333 AAV). The 27-year-old is in the top five in MLB in batting average and strikeout rate, and he’s carrying a slugging percentage over .450. Additionally, he can play all around the outfield. The Giants should get a good return if they move him.

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (Contract Details: Six years remaining, $32.5 million AAV). Right now, the Rangers’ main priority is getting Seager healthy enough to help the team make a run for the postseason. However, Seager will gain the right to veto any deal once the season ends. That might be enough motivation for the team to sell on him before the player has that kind of power.

Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: One year, $12 million). Everyone around the league knows what Arraez can bring to the table. He hits and rarely strikes out. Add to that his improved defensive metrics this season, and that’s a recipe for selling high. Which is exactly what the Giants will (likely) look at.

Wilson Contreras, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: Three years, $17.5 million AAV). With the Red Sox sitting at the bottom of the barrel in the AL East, any and all assets are likely to warrant at least a discussion. Contreras isn’t massively overpaid, but he has no-trade protection. While that complicates a potential deal, it doesn’t make it impossible.

Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: Five years, $25.166 million AAV). The Giants are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to Chapman. He’s been playing well and hitting well, but he is an aging player who is owed a lot of money. If the Giants are selling, he won’t be an easy asset to move.

MLB Trade Rumors: Sneaky Good Additions For Contenders

If teams swing out on the top contact and power options, these players would be very valuable in their own right.

Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros (Contract Details: Final year, $9.475 million). Pena is one of the best shortstops in the game right now. He has been a World Series MVP and an All-Star. The Astros should only move on if they can maximize their return on investment.

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs (Contract Details: Final year, $19 million). If the Cubs are selling, they could find plenty of suitors for Suzuki’s services. He can play in the outfield and has a productive bat to boot.

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros (Contract Details: Final year, $9.35 million with 2027 club option). The Astros have a team option on Paredes this offseason. This year, his numbers have been down, and that might warrant some trade consideration. He’s still young, but Paredes is likely to be a fallback option for contending teams.

Lars Nootbaar, St. Louis Cardinals (Contract Details: Final year, $5.25 million).The Cardinals are set to rebuild if things go sideways during the season. If that’s the way that things go, Nootbaar could see himself being dealt to a new team. He started the year injured, but has been solid since his season debut in June.

Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs (Contract Details: Final year, $804,500). If the Cubs are interested in making a push for a starter, Shaw could very well find himself going the other way. Shaw is a utility infielder who could be on the outside looking in following the team’s offseason additions.

Mickey Moniak, Colorado Rockies (Contract Details: Final year, $4 million). The Rockies have a new president of operations. With a new President comes new alliances, and Moniak could be left wanting. For teams inquiring, Moniak plays all outfield positions. This makes him an excellent target for teams that value versatility.

MLB Trade Rumors: The Next-Best Starters After Tarik Skubal and Sonny Gray

There are more pitchers on a team than any other position. Teams are always on the lookout for more help with their rotation, and this year is no exception.

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins (Contract Details: Two years, $6.1 million in 2026 and $13 million in 2027, with a mutual option that includes a $100,000 buyout). The next-best starting pitcher available is Ryan. If the Twins go into seller mode, Ryan is likely to go. However, some reports are more bullish about whether he moves by the deadline. Definitely a situation to keep your eyes on.

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels (Contract Details: Final year, $2.625 million). After spending a year in the bullpen, Detmers has returned to the rotation. He is one of the best hurlers in the league in punchouts, trailing only Cristopher Sanchez, Dylan Cease, and Jason Misiorowski. There is some uncertainty regarding the Angels’ desire to rebuild if things go south. However, there are contending organizations that could offer attractive packages to acquire the southpaw.

Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers (Contract Details: Final year, $6.150 million). Mize is an underrated target for any team looking to bolster their rotation. He is on an incredibly attractive contract, has more strikeouts than innings pitched, and is limiting baserunners. Mize has an impressive arsenal of pitches with no weaknesses to speak of.

Jose Soriano, Los Angeles Angels (Contract Details: Final year, $2.9 million). Soriano would be a high-risk, high-reward acquisition for any team looking for rotation help. He shows flashes of brilliance, while also struggling with control. Along with Detmers, he could be on the block if the Angels decide that the package is enticing enough.

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins (Contract Details: Two years left, $17.3 million for 2026, $21 million in 2027 with a club option that includes a $2 million buy-out). The Marlins could be persuaded to trade away Alcantara. He’s not an ace for a playoff-bound team, but he can be an ideal middle-rotation starter. The Marlins are now reportedly keeping Alcantara and operating as “strategic buyers.”

Foster Griffin, Washington Nationals (Contract Details: Final year, $5.5 million). Griffin is signed to a very team-friendly contract and has been playing excellent baseball. He has incredible control of his pitching arsenal, which boasts seven different pitches.

Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: Final year, $25 million). Ray has been proving his worth as he prepares to enter free agency this offseason. A contending team that needs rotation depth could come calling to the Giants to see what it would take to get him off their hands.

Freddy Peralta, New York Mets (Contract Details: Final year, $8 million). A modest salary and solid arsenal will make Peralta a solid target for teams leading up to the trade deadline. However, the Mets will be short on leverage, as he isn’t having the same career year he did in 2025.

MLB Trade Rumors: High-Leverage Relievers

Similarly to starting pitchers, relievers are always in high demand at the trade deadline. Adding the right reliever can make or break a team’s regular season, or playoff run, for that matter. These players could be difference-makers for the right team.

Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: Two years, $13 million with a mutual option for year two, conditional upon physical). Chapman could easily be considered a star player. However, at this stage of his career, he’s an effective high-leverage reliever who will draw the interest of many teams. This southpaw closer should have teams fighting over him, as the Red Sox recoup assets for a season lost.

Josh Hader, Houston Astros (Contract Details: Three years, $19 million). The Astros are on the hunt for a Wild Card spot. Even so, given the state of the reliever market at this year’s trade deadline, it would be foolish not to explore trading Hader. He might be expensive for what he brings, but if the Astros take calls on him, there will be a playoff-bound team willing to pay the price to get him.

Riley O’Brien, St. Louis Cardinals (Contract Details: Final year, $795,050). O’Brien is a reliever who limits contact and shows flashes of an elite fastball. He doesn’t require arbitration until 2028 and is controlled until 2030. A package of a few young prospects (or a prospect and a pick) could be enough to entice the Cardinals to part with this promising pitcher.

Bryan Abreu, Houston Astros (Contract Details: Final year, $5.85 million). One of the more likely pitchers to find a new home by the deadline is Abreu. He hasn’t had the same results this year as in previous seasons. However, the Astros could consider a change-of-scenery trade to maximize their return on investment.

Ryan Helsley, Baltimore Orioles (Contract Details: Two years, $14 million per year with a Player Option for Year 2). While it’s unlikely the Orioles would want to trade Helsley, never say never. Sure, the two parties agreed to a two-year pact this past offseason. That suggests they may look to trade other players away before they consider something involving Helsley.

Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays (Contract Details: Two years, $11 million). While it’s unlikely the Blue Jays will trade away Hoffman, he’s the top candidate to be shipped out for an upgrade. With the emergence of Louis Varland, Hoffman’s place on the team is uncertain. While John Schneider stands behind his reliever, don’t be surprised if they give Hoffman a change of scenery and bring in another high-leverage reliever who has displayed more consistency with the ball.

Matt Strahm, Kansas City Royals (Contract Details: Final year, $7.5 million). Considering how Strahm’s season has gone, it’s not unreasonable to think the Royals would consider an upgrade. Even at 34 years old, he can still be a difference-maker in the late innings.