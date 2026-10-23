Jacob Misiorowski’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacob Misiorowski, the Milwaukee Brewers’ 24-year-old arm, will be starting Game 1 of the 2026 World Series.

Reaching the Fall Classic is a stunning achievement for him, as this is only his second season in the big leagues.

Ahead of the first pitch, let’s take a look at the family who stands by Jacob Misiorowski.

1. He Was Raised by Tom and Crystal Misiorowski

Jacob is the son of Tom and Crystal Misiorowski.

When he made his MLB debut on June 12, 2025, his parents made a seven-hour drive from Missouri to watch him face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Not only were his parents in attendance, but so were approximately 30 other family members and close friends.

2. His Father Has Been Battling Parkinson’s Disease

In August 2025, Misiorowski partnered with the Wisconsin Parkinson Association.

His drive to bring awareness to the vicious disease stems from his father’s battle with Parkinson’s.

When the partnership was announced, he stated, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “My dad is more than thrilled that I’m supporting this. He’s been dealing with this for a lot of his life, so it’s good to support it in any way I can.”

His father was diagnosed in 2014.

3. He Got Engaged in January 2026

Misiorowski is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Elle.

The couple has intentionally kept a very low-profile, private relationship over the years.

According to sports reporter Russell Dorsey on July 8, 2026, Elle is quite the thrower herself.

She’s a former softball player who, Misiorowski states, was hitting the low 70s as a catcher in high school.

4. He Made Fond Memories at His Grandmother’s House While in College

Per Zach Sweet of MLB.com, former college teammate Adam Stornello recalled Misiorowski heading to his grandmother’s house for “home-cooked meals and time together.”

Misiorowski attended Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri.

Stornello humorously said he “took advantage” of having his grandmother nearby.

5. Pokémon Is a Family Tradition

Per McCalvy’s Oct. 9 Q&A with Misiorowski, Pokémon has been a family tradition in his family between Tom and Jacob.

“My dad and I used to get baseball cards, football cards and that type of stuff,” Misiorowski wrote. “Then I was playing Nintendo Game Boy games and got into Pokémon that way. That was the game I always loved and played forever. When I found out there were cards, I fell in love with it.”

Looking ahead, he is now getting to share a rare opportunity with his family as they experience the World Series together.