New York Mets Announce Exciting Bo Bichette News Before Padres Game

The New York Mets are going from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, they announce Mets news about Bo Bichette.

An MLB playoff spot is all but a hope and a prayer at this point, as they have the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and Nationals all ahead of them in the NL East standings.

New York Mets Bo Bichette Decision on Bobblehead Night

The Mets are coming off a series sweep against the Nationals over the weekend. On Monday night, they play the first of three games against the Padres.

Prior to the game, they announced their lineup:

Starting Pitcher: Nolan Mclean

Considering how solid Bichette has been, both at third base and third in the order, keeping him there is a no-brainer.

On Monday night, however, it will be Bichette bobblehead night.

According to the official Mets website, the first 18,000 fans to attend will be gifted with a free Bichette bobblehead. Tonight’s game will begin at 7:10 PM Eastern Time, 5:10 PM Mountain Time.

These kinds of promotions are certainly events that fans love. It should be exciting for Mets fans to be able to win something during an otherwise disappointing season.

Mets Changes Versus San Diego Padres

The Mets lineup will feature a few changes for Monday night’s game.

Luis Torrens out.

Francisco Alvarez in.

Brett Baty out.

Marcus Semien in.

Red-Hot Bo Bichette

Bichette is coming off a three-hit performance in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday night.

The Mets third baseman went 3-for-3 on the night, including a triple and a walk. The 28-year-old infielder has hit two triples, 19 doubles, 12 home runs, and 62 RBIs while maintaining a .266 batting average.

It’s clear that Bichette has overcome his slow start and has found himself to be a vital part of the Mets’ roster.

Time will tell whether that is what both parties want long-term. Until then, Mets fans won’t argue with letting the good times roll for the rest of the year.