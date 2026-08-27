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Yankees Get Devastating Fernando Cruz Injury News During Astros Series

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 27: Fernando Cruz #63 of the New York Yankees throws in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees got a devastating update concerning reliever Fernando Cruz. Yankee manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that Cruz is seeking second opinions after imaging revealed a partially torn UCL in his right elbow.

A torn UCL is news the Yankees likely didn’t want to hear regarding one of their best relievers. That’s the type of news that shakes up their bullpen at a particularly rough time.

The Yankees already placed Cruz on the 15-day injured list before their 9-3 win over the Houston Astros. His roster spot went to right-hander Michael Fulmer, who the club just signed to their active roster.

Cruz will seek a second opinion, most likely from Dr. Neal ElAttrache or Dr. Keith Meister, to determine if surgery is necessary. It’s also worth noting that the Yankees’ head physician, Dr. Christopher Ahmad, also performs the surgery.

If the surgeons that he consults concur that surgery is required, it will have major ramifications on this season and next for both Cruz and the Yankees.

What’s Next for the Yankees and Fernando Cruz?

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GettyNew York Yankees reliever Fernando Cruz weighs surgery to address a torn UCL in his right elbow. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

With the Yankees and Fernando Cruz weighing surgery, the question is less about whether the veteran reliever returns in 2026. Should he elect Tommy John surgery, that will wipe out his 2027 season as well.

Assuming his season is over, it was a relatively successful one. Cruz this season had a 3.13 ERA, two saves, and 19 holds across 61 appearances. Outside of closer David Bednar, the veteran reliever was Boone’s most trusted arm in the late innings.

The Yankees were not particularly aggressive at the trade deadline. Their biggest addition were Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos, both of whom are hitters.

They did not add any relief pitchers. In fact, they subtracted one reliever when they dealt Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The loss of Cruz creates a ripple effect in the Yankees bullpen ahead of Bednar. While Brent Headrick has emerged as one of their top left-handed relief arms, they don’t have the same from the right side.

Most likely, the Yankees will turn to Paul Blackburn as their top right-handed setup arm. The other right-handed arms in their pen include Michael Fulmer, Yerry de los Santos, and Justin Topa.

The concern for surgery is the long layoff. Cruz would not return from Tommy John until his Age 38 season, and there’s obviously a question of effectiveness at that age. The right-hander is still controllable through the 2028 season.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Yankees Get Devastating Fernando Cruz Injury News During Astros Series

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