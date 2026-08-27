Yankees Get Devastating Fernando Cruz Injury News During Astros Series

The New York Yankees got a devastating update concerning reliever Fernando Cruz. Yankee manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that Cruz is seeking second opinions after imaging revealed a partially torn UCL in his right elbow.

A torn UCL is news the Yankees likely didn’t want to hear regarding one of their best relievers. That’s the type of news that shakes up their bullpen at a particularly rough time.

The Yankees already placed Cruz on the 15-day injured list before their 9-3 win over the Houston Astros. His roster spot went to right-hander Michael Fulmer, who the club just signed to their active roster.

Cruz will seek a second opinion, most likely from Dr. Neal ElAttrache or Dr. Keith Meister, to determine if surgery is necessary. It’s also worth noting that the Yankees’ head physician, Dr. Christopher Ahmad, also performs the surgery.

If the surgeons that he consults concur that surgery is required, it will have major ramifications on this season and next for both Cruz and the Yankees.

What’s Next for the Yankees and Fernando Cruz?

With the Yankees and Fernando Cruz weighing surgery, the question is less about whether the veteran reliever returns in 2026. Should he elect Tommy John surgery, that will wipe out his 2027 season as well.

Assuming his season is over, it was a relatively successful one. Cruz this season had a 3.13 ERA, two saves, and 19 holds across 61 appearances. Outside of closer David Bednar, the veteran reliever was Boone’s most trusted arm in the late innings.

The Yankees were not particularly aggressive at the trade deadline. Their biggest addition were Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos, both of whom are hitters.

They did not add any relief pitchers. In fact, they subtracted one reliever when they dealt Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The loss of Cruz creates a ripple effect in the Yankees bullpen ahead of Bednar. While Brent Headrick has emerged as one of their top left-handed relief arms, they don’t have the same from the right side.

Most likely, the Yankees will turn to Paul Blackburn as their top right-handed setup arm. The other right-handed arms in their pen include Michael Fulmer, Yerry de los Santos, and Justin Topa.

The concern for surgery is the long layoff. Cruz would not return from Tommy John until his Age 38 season, and there’s obviously a question of effectiveness at that age. The right-hander is still controllable through the 2028 season.