New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision During Mariners Series

The New York Yankees are slated to play Game 2 of a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Yankees won the first game 4-1 on Tuesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced a decision regarding Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees Reveal Jazz Chisholm Jr. News During Mariners Series

Chisholm is batting sixth for the Yankees on Wednesday. He hit fifth on Tuesday.

Here is the Yankees’ full lineup for Wednesday:

Here is the Mariners’ lineup:

Chisholm appeared to hurt his ankle during Tuesday night’s game. He remained in the game, and MLB.com provided an update on the second baseman following the Yankees’ victory.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Rolled his ankle outwardly after attempting to pick up a bobbled grounder while going to his right in the ninth inning on Aug. 11 — stayed in to finish the game. Said manager Aaron Boone postgame: “I hope he’s OK.””

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

After posting 4.1 bWAR and an .813 OPS with 31 home runs in 2025, Chisholm has had a disappointing season.

The second baseman has posted 0.8 bWAR with a poor .217/.297/.395 slash line, 17 home runs and 47 RBI this year.

New York Yankees Starting Pitcher Tonight

Will Warren is slated to start for New York tonight.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 8-6 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 114 innings across 23 starts with the Yankees this season.

Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Tonight

Bryce Miller is expected to start for Seattle tonight.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 4-6 with a 3.08 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 79 innings across 14 starts with the Mariners this season.