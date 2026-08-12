New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision During Mariners Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced a decision regarding Jazz Chisholm Jr.
New York Yankees Reveal Jazz Chisholm Jr. News During Mariners Series
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees throws to first base during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Chisholm is batting sixth for the Yankees on Wednesday. He hit fifth on Tuesday.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees (R) celebrates with Luis Garcia Jr. #26 after scoring during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Rolled his ankle outwardly after attempting to pick up a bobbled grounder while going to his right in the ninth inning on Aug. 11 — stayed in to finish the game. Said manager Aaron Boone postgame: “I hope he’s OK.””
Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
After posting 4.1 bWAR and an .813 OPS with 31 home runs in 2025, Chisholm has had a disappointing season.
The second baseman has posted 0.8 bWAR with a poor .217/.297/.395 slash line, 17 home runs and 47 RBI this year.
New York Yankees Starting Pitcher Tonight
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)
Will Warren is slated to start for New York tonight.
The 27-year-old right-hander is 8-6 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 114 innings across 23 starts with the Yankees this season.
Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Tonight
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 06: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on August 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)
Bryce Miller is expected to start for Seattle tonight.
The 27-year-old right-hander is 4-6 with a 3.08 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 79 innings across 14 starts with the Mariners this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision During Mariners Series