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Yankees’ Prediction on Jazz Chisholm Jr. Qualifying Offer Emerges

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Jazz Chisholm Jr.
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have 10 players who are free agents right now.

Between now and 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, the organization has the opportunity to make qualifying offers.

As for Jazz Chisholm Jr., an MLB writer predicted what his offer could look like and whether he’d accept it during the “quiet period.”

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Prediction Shows Slim Qualifying Offer Opportunity

Jazz Chisholm Jr.
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo homerun during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Per Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, fans shouldn’t expect 28-year-old Chisholm to receive a qualifying offer.

“There’s no rule prohibiting a team from extending multiple qualifying offers in the same year,” Miller wrote. “In fact, the Cubs, Padres and Phillies each had two last offseason. But most in the know seem to believe the Yankees will give David Bednar a qualifying offer while declining to extend one to Chisholm. Simply put, they don’t need him with middle infielders George Lombard Jr., Anthony Volpe and José Caballero all returning.”

But having said that, it shouldn’t be off the table entirely, either.

Miller gives Chisholm a small chance — under 10% — of receiving a qualifying offer.

Not to mention, it’s extremely unlikely Chisholm would be forward with it.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after advancing to first base on a bases-loaded walk allowing Ben Rice #22 (not pictured) to score during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Chisholm has been such a bright spot for New York over the years.

During his 2025 campaign, he was hitting .242/.332/.481 with a .813 OPS and 31 homers through 130 games.

Fast forward to this past season, he slashed .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS and 19 homers through 137 games.

He registered 16 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

Yankees Potentially Face Loss of 10 Free Agents

Jazz Chisholm Jr.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

As mentioned, Chisholm is not the only free agent New York is grappling with.

Following the World Series, nine others entered free agency.

They include David Bednar, Paul Blackburn, Michael Fulmer, Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, Tim Hill, Amed Rosario, John Schreiber, Ryan Yarbrough, and, of course, Chisholm.

The Yankees could have a fresh face by the time the offseason wraps up, but they will undoubtedly miss some of their veteran stars.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In the coming days, it will become clearer who is truly on the cusp of leaving.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Yankees’ Prediction on Jazz Chisholm Jr. Qualifying Offer Emerges

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