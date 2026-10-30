Yankees’ Prediction on Jazz Chisholm Jr. Qualifying Offer Emerges

The New York Yankees have 10 players who are free agents right now.

Between now and 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, the organization has the opportunity to make qualifying offers.

As for Jazz Chisholm Jr., an MLB writer predicted what his offer could look like and whether he’d accept it during the “quiet period.”

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Prediction Shows Slim Qualifying Offer Opportunity

Per Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, fans shouldn’t expect 28-year-old Chisholm to receive a qualifying offer.

“There’s no rule prohibiting a team from extending multiple qualifying offers in the same year,” Miller wrote. “In fact, the Cubs, Padres and Phillies each had two last offseason. But most in the know seem to believe the Yankees will give David Bednar a qualifying offer while declining to extend one to Chisholm. Simply put, they don’t need him with middle infielders George Lombard Jr., Anthony Volpe and José Caballero all returning.”

But having said that, it shouldn’t be off the table entirely, either.

Miller gives Chisholm a small chance — under 10% — of receiving a qualifying offer.

Not to mention, it’s extremely unlikely Chisholm would be forward with it.

Chisholm has been such a bright spot for New York over the years.

During his 2025 campaign, he was hitting .242/.332/.481 with a .813 OPS and 31 homers through 130 games.

Fast forward to this past season, he slashed .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS and 19 homers through 137 games.

He registered 16 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

Yankees Potentially Face Loss of 10 Free Agents

As mentioned, Chisholm is not the only free agent New York is grappling with.

Following the World Series, nine others entered free agency.

They include David Bednar, Paul Blackburn, Michael Fulmer, Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, Tim Hill, Amed Rosario, John Schreiber, Ryan Yarbrough, and, of course, Chisholm.

The Yankees could have a fresh face by the time the offseason wraps up, but they will undoubtedly miss some of their veteran stars.

In the coming days, it will become clearer who is truly on the cusp of leaving.