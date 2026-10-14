New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Was Wrong About Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had no hits (and one stolen base) off the bench.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Was Wrong

Chisholm Jr. had a tough season where he batted .231 with 19 home runs in 137 games.

That said, he did have 41 stolen bases.

Heading into the season, Yankees star Aaron Judge had high hopes for Chisholm Jr.

He spoke about him in an interview with Kevin Durant that was released on March 25 (via Boardroom).

Durant: “Who are some of the players on your team, underrated players you feel are going to have a breakout season for y’all this year?… Who do you feel is the X-factor for y’all to take that next step? I’m sure all of you guys need to step up, but who do you think is that guy that’s going to help push y’all over the top that not too many people know about?”

Judge: “I got three guys in mind… I’ll start with our second baseman, Jazz Chisholm. He had a great year last year. 30-30, did all that, but this kid’s talent, man. He can be one of the greats in the game. You know what I’m saying? So I think this year, especially, he’s about to be a free agent. I think this will be a big year for him to take that next step, take more of a leadership role, just take that role where, hey man, you want to be a face of a franchise, you want to be this and that, man. This is what you got to do. And I can just kind of see him, since the short time I’ve seen him since we got him, I see him taking those steps each year.”

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Looking At Jazz

Chisholm Jr. (who is a two-time MLB All-Star) spent the first part of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He has been with New York for part of three seasons (and helped them reach the 2024 World Series).

There is no question that the 28-year-old will be among the most intriguing free agents on the market this winter.