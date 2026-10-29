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New York Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez Slapped With Brutal Truth From Insider

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Jasson Domínguez
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees watched outfielder Jasson Domínguez spiral throughout his 2026 campaign.

His offensive production has dropped, and his ability on defense has raised red flags.

With the season officially over, an MLB insider stepped forward and shared his honest take on where Domínguez stands.

Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez Receives Harsh Outlook

Jasson Domínguez
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 31: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In Chris Kirschner’s latest mailbag with The Athletic, a fan asked for his honest take on 23-year-old Domínguez.

Ultimately, what does his future with the organization look like?

“I don’t see a future for Domínguez with the Yankees,” Kirschner replied.

He added, “He simply can’t be trusted when the ball is hit his way. That renders him persona non grata on a team for which every game matters. I mean, he botched multiple grounders in the outfield. He needs a lot of work to become even an average defender in the majors.

“Offensively, Domínguez has been a major disappointment. I’m not sure what happened to his power, but he has only 16 home runs in 590 at-bats over the past two seasons — and three of those came in a minor-league ballpark in Sacramento.”

Jasson Domínguez
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates a solo home run in the seventh inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

By the end of his latest campaign, he was hitting .225/.267/.368 with a .635 OPS and six homers through 57 games.

He hit 12 doubles and 14 RBIs.

The year before, he slashed .257/.331/.388 with a .719 OPS and a career-high 10 homers in 123 games.

Along the way, he posted 18 doubles, one triple and 47 RBIs.

If Not New York, Then Where?

Jasson Domínguez
GettyARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 6: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on August 6, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

This is where rumors start to stir without clear direction.

Several trade proposals have sent Domínguez packing, but his realistic destination is anything but solidified.

However, with Spencer Jones on the rise, Domínguez is left with little opportunity at Yankee Stadium.

As Kirschner noted, “Jones has surpassed him on the depth chart, and they now have Heliot Ramos as their fourth outfielder. That leaves no room for Domínguez on the major-league roster. Regardless, he has no business being anywhere close to the Yankees’ 26-man roster after his season.”

Jasson Domínguez
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 03: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees watches his eighth inning two-run home run during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Bottom line: hot stove season is bound to shake things up.

Domínguez is far from alone in New York’s trade rumors — he’s one of many.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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