New York Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Mets Series Finale

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton has been sidelined since late April with a right calf strain. It looked like he’d return before the end of the season until he strained his other calf while running bases during his rehab.

After the brutal setback, many reports suggested Stanton would miss the rest of the season. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said he hasn’t ruled out Stanton for the season quite yet.

Before Sunday’s game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Boone made a statement on Stanton.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Mets Game

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 5: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees high fives manager Aaron Boone #17 after defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-1 during a game at Yankee Stadium on September 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X:

Giancarlo Stanton was seen walking into the Yankees’ pregame hitters’ meeting. Aaron Boone said there is “nothing new.”

“He’s doing some things. He’s been hitting. But nothing imminent.”

The Yankees transferred Stanton to the 60-day injured list on Aug. 25. He will still be eligible to return later this season.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees slugger is nearing the end of his 13-year, $325 million contract extension he signed with the Miami Marlins in 2014. Just three years after signing the monstrous contract, Stanton was dealt to New York.



Stanton has been a good hitter when healthy for New York, but he’s often been on the IL, appearing in just 764 games for the team since 2018.

In his nine seasons with the Yankees, Stanton has hit .245/.325/.491 with 189 home runs and 511 RBI. In his 17-season career between Miami and New York, he has accumulated 47 bWAR, 456 homers and 1,183 RBI.

Stanton has won several notable awards, including MVP, ALCS MVP and Silver Slugger (2x). He’s a five-time All-Star.

New York Yankees Set to Play Mets

The Yankees are set to play the New York Mets in the series finale of a three-game set at Yankee Stadium this afternoon. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:55 p.m. EDT.

Yankees lineup today:

Mets lineup today:

Right-hander Cam Schlittler is starting for the Yankees today. Right-hander Christian Scott is slated to start for the Mets.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 6-4 on Friday. The Mets won the second game 12-2 on Saturday.