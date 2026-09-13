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New York Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Mets Series Finale

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Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton has been sidelined since late April with a right calf strain. It looked like he’d return before the end of the season until he strained his other calf while running bases during his rehab.

After the brutal setback, many reports suggested Stanton would miss the rest of the season. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said he hasn’t ruled out Stanton for the season quite yet.

Before Sunday’s game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Boone made a statement on Stanton.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Mets Game

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 5: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees high fives manager Aaron Boone #17 after defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-1 during a game at Yankee Stadium on September 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X:

Giancarlo Stanton was seen walking into the Yankees’ pregame hitters’ meeting. Aaron Boone said there is “nothing new.”

“He’s doing some things. He’s been hitting. But nothing imminent.”

The Yankees transferred Stanton to the 60-day injured list on Aug. 25. He will still be eligible to return later this season.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees slugger is nearing the end of his 13-year, $325 million contract extension he signed with the Miami Marlins in 2014. Just three years after signing the monstrous contract, Stanton was dealt to New York.

Stanton has been a good hitter when healthy for New York, but he’s often been on the IL, appearing in just 764 games for the team since 2018.

In his nine seasons with the Yankees, Stanton has hit .245/.325/.491 with 189 home runs and 511 RBI. In his 17-season career between Miami and New York, he has accumulated 47 bWAR, 456 homers and 1,183 RBI.

Stanton has won several notable awards, including MVP, ALCS MVP and Silver Slugger (2x). He’s a five-time All-Star.

New York Yankees Set to Play Mets

The Yankees are set to play the New York Mets in the series finale of a three-game set at Yankee Stadium this afternoon. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:55 p.m. EDT.

Yankees lineup today:

  1. Ben Riche DH
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Aaron Judge RF
  4. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B
  5. Spencer Jones CF
  6. Anthony Volpe 2B
  7. Ryan McMahon 3B
  8. Austin Wells C
  9. Jose Caballero

Mets lineup today:

  1. Francisco Lindor SS
  2. Juan Soto DH
  3. Bo Bichette 3B
  4. Carson Benge RF
  5. Jared Young 1B
  6. A.J. Ewing CF
  7. Francisco Alvarez C
  8. Brett Baty 2B
  9. Nick Morabito LF

Right-hander Cam Schlittler is starting for the Yankees today. Right-hander Christian Scott is slated to start for the Mets.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 6-4 on Friday. The Mets won the second game 12-2 on Saturday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Before Mets Series Finale

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