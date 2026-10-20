New York Yankees Proposal Floats Hot Corner Addition in AL Rival Trade Buzz

The New York Yankees are stuck in an uncomfortable dance in the hot corner.

It’s no secret that 31-year-old Ryan McMahon missed the mark this season — disappointment filled the air.

Now, the Yankees must find a way to bring life to third base.

Yankees Trade Pitch Suggests a Houston Astros Infielder

Pat Ragazzo of FanSided proposed a solution for New York’s crumbling hot corner: Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old slugger would boost the Yankees’ lineup immensely, while providing support on the diamond.

“The Yankees have a major hole at third base and the position has been an issue for several years. Paredes has a $13.35 million club option for 2027, which Houston will likely pick up,” Ragazzo wrote. “That salary amount is more than affordable for a trade partner to take on, including the Yankees. Paredes is coming off a big season, where he hit 25 home runs, drove in 94 RBI, had an .806 OPS and posted a 4.0 bWAR in 155 games.”

But New York shouldn’t risk losing a rising young gun in such a move.

“The Yankees shouldn’t give up a Lombard or Spencer Jones for Paredes, but they have other pieces that could get a deal done, specifically their young pitching depth,” he added. “Even one season of Paredes would be a significant upgrade over Ryan McMahon at third base.”

For reference, McMahon wrapped up his latest season by slashing .213/.279/.357 with a .636 OPS and 11 homers through 124 games. He registered 14 doubles and 41 RBIs.

As for Paredes, he slashed .262/.360/.447 with a .807 OPS and 25 home runs through 155 games. Along the way, he recorded 27 doubles, one triple and 94 RBIs.

Yankees Must Face Infield Reality

Bottom line: New York needs to find a solution at third base.

At this point, the most logical answer would be to ship out McMahon.

In AJ Eustace of MLB Trade Rumors’s blunt yet incredibly honest words, “McMahon’s once strong walk rate dropped to a career-worst 7.8% this year, resulting in a mediocre .279 on-base percentage. He also saw a loss of power. After hitting at least 20 home runs in six of the last seven seasons (the only exception being the pandemic-shortened 2020), McMahon only went yard 11 times this year. His .143 isolated power was below the .156 league average and marked another career low.”

The increasing need for a decision weighs heavily on the Yankees.

Should they take the Paredes route?