New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires AL Rival Gold Glove Award Winner

The New York Yankees need depth, and one of their division rivals could have their missing piece.

After facing such a frustrating loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, something must change.

This is where the Houston Astros come in.

Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Astros’ Jeremy Peña

According to Pat Ragazzo of FanSided, 29-year-old shortstop Jeremy Peña could fit right into New York’s lineup.

Not to mention, he’d provide a boost on defense.

“The Yankees are the perfect fit for Peña, who would instantly boost their offense,” he wrote. “A trade for Peña would probably start with George Lombard Jr. However, the Yankees have the money to keep Peña for the long-term, and a lineup centered around Judge, Peña, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger and Luis García Jr. could contend for a World Series title. Peña, if available, should be the Yankees’ top trade target this offseason.”

Ragazzo made his stance clear — the Yankees should target Peña.

It was thought that perhaps he’d be shuffled around at the trade deadline, but it came, went and Peña stayed put.

Now, it’s worth noting he isn’t set to become a free agent until after his 2027 campaign. In other words, the Yankees don’t need to strike a deal right now.

During his 2026 season, he slashed .277/.325/.477 with a .802 OPS and 22 homers through 112 games.

He posted 19 doubles, two triples and 56 RBIs.

This marked Peña’s fifth season playing with the Astros, and his fifth year in the big leagues.

He was picked No. 102 overall in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft and made his debut in April 2022.