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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires AL Rival Gold Glove Award Winner

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Aaron Boone
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 20: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees need depth, and one of their division rivals could have their missing piece.

After facing such a frustrating loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, something must change.

This is where the Houston Astros come in.

Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Astros’ Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Peña
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 16: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros doubles in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

According to Pat Ragazzo of FanSided, 29-year-old shortstop Jeremy Peña could fit right into New York’s lineup.

Not to mention, he’d provide a boost on defense.

“The Yankees are the perfect fit for Peña, who would instantly boost their offense,” he wrote. “A trade for Peña would probably start with George Lombard Jr. However, the Yankees have the money to keep Peña for the long-term, and a lineup centered around Judge, Peña, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger and Luis García Jr. could contend for a World Series title. Peña, if available, should be the Yankees’ top trade target this offseason.”

Ragazzo made his stance clear — the Yankees should target Peña.

It was thought that perhaps he’d be shuffled around at the trade deadline, but it came, went and Peña stayed put.

Now, it’s worth noting he isn’t set to become a free agent until after his 2027 campaign. In other words, the Yankees don’t need to strike a deal right now.

Jeremy Peña
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 14: Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros runs to first base after hitting a single during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on August 14, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

During his 2026 season, he slashed .277/.325/.477 with a .802 OPS and 22 homers through 112 games.

He posted 19 doubles, two triples and 56 RBIs.

This marked Peña’s fifth season playing with the Astros, and his fifth year in the big leagues.

He was picked No. 102 overall in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft and made his debut in April 2022.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires AL Rival Gold Glove Award Winner

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