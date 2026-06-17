Insider Tabs Yankees’ All-Star As Top Position Player on Market Next Winter

The New York Yankees’ series against the Chicago White Sox is now in full swing.

It’s only June, and there’s plenty of nail-biting games left to be played this season.

But it’s seemingly impossible not to look ahead at what’s to come.

This stands true for writer Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.

He recently tabbed one of the Yankees’ most notable sluggers as being the top position player on the market next winter.

Yankees’ Slugger Projected As Top Position Player

According to Reuter’s free agency rankings for the 2026-27 offseason, 28-year-old Jazz Chisholm Jr is shaping up to be the top position player on the market once winter rolls around.

In Reuter’s free agent rankings for all of baseball, he placed Chisholm in third.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets came in at No. 2, while southpaw Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers landed at No. 1.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing .229/.318/.400 with a .718 OPS and nine homers through 68 games thus far.

In Reuter’s own words, “With nine homers and 20 steals, he is again making a significant power/speed impact, though his batted-ball metrics are down across the board. There is some boom-or-bust risk in signing him to a long-term deal, but he is also far and away the most dynamic offensive player in the class.”

The versatile lefty bat is currently tied to a one-year, $10.2 million contract with the New York franchise.

When assessing the Yankees’ offensive leaderboard, Chisholm comes in at fourth in home runs, fifth in batting average and fifth in OPS this season.

He brings power to the plate, but he is also skilled on defense.

Not to mention, his elite speed is something to be admired.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s MLB Career

Chisholm is now in the midst of his seventh year in the big leagues.

Initially, he played for the Miami Marlins, with whom he made his debut in September 2020.

He remained with the Marlins until July 2024 before being traded to New York.

In exchange, Miami received minor league players Abrahan Ramirez and Jared Serna, along with Agustín Ramírez.

In 2025, he played his first complete season with the Yankees.

By the end of his campaign, he had recorded the strongest stat sheet of his career, slashing .242/.332/.481 with a career-high .813 OPS and 31 home runs through his 130 games.

As a result, Chisholm was awarded the highly touted Silver Slugger Award for the first time.

He was also named an MLB All-Star for the second time.

The first was back in 2022 while with the Marlins.

Yankees Right Now

New York is working through its first matchup of the three-game homestand against the White Sox at this time.

Chisholm is batting fourth in the order on Tuesday night.

Chicago has placed itself in a solid spot in the MLB standings this year, as they’re 38-32 overall.

This puts them in seventh place in the standings.

The Yankees sit in fourth with their 43-27 overall record.

The Atlanta Braves at No. 1 (46-25), the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 2 (46-27) and the Milwaukee Brewers at No. 3 (43-26) continue to lead the Major League standings.