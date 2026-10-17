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Astros World Series Champion Joining AL Team’s Coaching Staff After 15 MLB Seasons

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World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Houston Astros World Series Champion Martín Maldonado is joining the Detroit Tigers‘ coaching staff, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

Maldonado, 40, will be reunited with his former manager A.J. Hinch and left-handed starting pitcher Framber Valdez.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Framber Valdez #59 and Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros talk on the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Maldonado played six seasons with the Astros.

He won the 2022 World Series with Houston.

Detroit Tigers Hire Former Houston Astros Catcher Martín Maldonado to Coaching Staff Amid MLB Playoffs

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Five
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome wrote on X:

Longtime MLB catcher Martín Maldonado is in agreement to join the Detroit Tigers coaching staff, sources tell @CodyStavenhagen and me – Former MLB catcher Martín Maldonado to join Tigers coaching staff: Sources

Maldonado will be the Tigers’ quality control coach. He spent the 2026 season as a special assistant for the Atlanta Braves.

Looking at Martín Maldonado

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Four
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Martín Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Four of the Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Maldonado began his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011.

He played for the Brewers through the 2016 season.

Milwaukee Brewers Photo Day
GettyMARYVALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 26: Martin Maldonado #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers poses for a portrait during a photo day at Maryvale Baseball Park on February 26, 2012 in Maryvale, Arizona. (Photo by Rich Pilling/Getty Images)

The backstop joined the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2017 season.

The Astros acquired him from the Angels during the 2018 season. He won the Gold Glove Award in 2017.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to Game Six of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Maldonado began the 2019 season with the Kansas City Royals. Midseason, the Royals traded him to the Chicago Cubs. He appeared in just four games with the Cubs before being traded back to the Astros.

Maldonado remained with the Astros through the 2023 season.

2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool A - Cuba v Puerto Rico
GettySAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – MARCH 09: Martín Maldonado #15 of Team Puerto Rico reacts after catching in the eighth inning against Team Cuba during the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 09, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The catcher played for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and the San Diego Padres in 2025. He finished his professional career with Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Throughout his 15-year MLB career, Maldonado posted 6.2 bWAR and a .620 OPS with 119 home runs and 384 RBI. Many viewed him as among the best in the league at handling a pitching staff.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Astros World Series Champion Joining AL Team’s Coaching Staff After 15 MLB Seasons

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