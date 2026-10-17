HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
The Astros acquired him from the Angels during the 2018 season. He won the Gold Glove Award in 2017.
Maldonado began the 2019 season with the Kansas City Royals. Midseason, the Royals traded him to the Chicago Cubs. He appeared in just four games with the Cubs before being traded back to the Astros.
Maldonado remained with the Astros through the 2023 season.
The catcher played for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and the San Diego Padres in 2025. He finished his professional career with Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Throughout his 15-year MLB career, Maldonado posted 6.2 bWAR and a .620 OPS with 119 home runs and 384 RBI. Many viewed him as among the best in the league at handling a pitching staff.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A Houston Astros World Series champion is reportedly joining an American League team's coaching staff after 15 MLB seasons.
Astros World Series Champion Joining AL Team’s Coaching Staff After 15 MLB Seasons