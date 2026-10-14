Yankees Announce Bellinger, Wells, Caballero News 7 Days After Elimination

Just seven days ago, the New York Yankees played their final game of the 2026 MLB season.

The Tampa Bay Rays played clean baseball, and beat the Yankees with fundamentals, showing cracks in their defense.

Although the Bronx is still in mourning, there’s positive news surrounding three of their beloved players. Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, and Jose Caballero.

Yankees’ Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, and Jose Caballero Are Gold Glove Finalists

On Wednesday afternoon, the MLB made their official Gold Glove finalists announcement. Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, and Jose Caballero were all named American League finalists in their respective positions.

This nomination is Bellinger’s third, and first with the Yankees. He won in 2019 as a right fielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For both Wells and Caballero, this is their first nomination. It comes as a bit of a surprise for Wells considering their catching woes throughout the season, and Brian Cashman’s blunt take that things need to change behind the plate.

However, taking a deeper look into his stats, and noting that he was the backstop for baseball’s best pitching staff, Wells earned his nomination.

“Wells, who caught baseball’s best pitching staff in terms of ERA, ranked 4th in framing, 7th in blocking and 3rd in successful ABS challenges,” Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips wrote on X. “Bellinger, looking for his second Gold Glove, led all left fielders in DRS and FRV and was second in OAA. José Caballero (utility) was also named a Gold Glove finalist. He played 6 positions this year. Shortstop was his best (13 DRS).”

José Caballero (utility) was also named a Gold Glove finalist. He played 6 positions this year. Shortstop was his best (13 DRS). #Yankees https://t.co/RHBM4XYwVH — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) October 14, 2026

Of the last five years, the Yankees have had four Gold Glove winners.

What Are the Odds of Bellinger, Wells, and Caballero Taking Home a Gold Glove?

Now, whether or not a Yankee will end up taking home a Gold Glove is up in the air. Bellinger has the best chance. While leading all left fielders in DRS and FRV, Bellinger ranked in the 94th percentile for arm strength.

The two he’s competing against are Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers and Chandler Simpsons of the Rays.