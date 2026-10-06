NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are one loss away from elimination after losing 5-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday.
New York lost the first game of the series 1-0 at Tropicana Field on Saturday.
The Yankees made four errors in Monday’s loss.
Following the loss, Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon made an honest statement.
New York Yankees’ Ryan McMahon Drops Honest Statement After ALDS Game 2 Loss to Rays
Richie Palacios drove in two more runs with a two-run single in the fifth inning.
Rice hit another solo home run in the eighth inning to make the score 5-2.
Game 3 of the ALDS is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon made an honest statement after Monday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
New York Yankees’ Ryan McMahon Drops Honest Quote After ALDS Game 2 Loss to Rays