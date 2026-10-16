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Minnesota Twins Announce Release of 5 Players Amid MLB Playoffs

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Minnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 21: Manager Derek Shelton #8 of the Minnesota Twins looks on during the seventh inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins ended the regular season in third place in the American League Central with a 77-85 record.

They did not make the postseason this year.

Texas Rangers v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 27: Taj Bradley #26 of the Minnesota Twins acknowledges fans after the game against the Texas Rangers at Target Field on September 27, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Rangers 6-4. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The Cleveland Guardians have a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship.

Amid the ALCS and NLCS, the Twins quietly announced the release of five players in the organization.

Minnesota Twins Release 5 Players During MLB Postseason

Minnesota Twins Introduce Manager Derek Shelton
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 04: Vice President and Assistant General Manager Jeremy Zoll of the Minnesota Twins reacts during a press conference at Target Field on November 04, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Twins released five players on Tuesday.

Via MiLB.com:

Looking at the Twins’ Recently Released Players

Minnesota Twins Introduce Manager Derek Shelton
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 04: Manager Derek Shelton #8 of the Minnesota Twins addresses media as Vice President and Assistant General Manager Jeremy Zoll looks on during a press conference at Target Field on November 04, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Twins signed DesMarets to a minor-league deal on July 23, 2025.

The right-hander went 2-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 28 2/3 innings between rookie ball and Single-A this year.

Minnesota signed Covey to a minor-league contract on June 4, 2006.

Washington Nationals v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 25: A detailed view of the National Baseball Hall of Fame patch on the hat worn by Ty France #13 of the Minnesota Twins during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Target Field on July 25, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

The right-hander went 6-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings between rookie ball and Single-A this season.

The Twins acquired Hardy from the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, an independent team, on June 5.

He went 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings for the FCL Twins this year.

McAuliffe signed a minor-league contract with the Twins in late April.

Minnesota Twins v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 21: A Minnesota Twins hat and glove sit in the dugout during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on April 21, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The righty went 5-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 40 1/3 innings between rookie ball, Single-A and High-A this year.

The Twins signed Roberts to a minor-league deal in May. He appeared in just 32 games with the Twins this year due to an injury.

In his limited time with the Twins organization, Roberts slashed .196/.448/.326 with three home runs, nine RBI and seven stolen bases.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Roberts in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of North Carolina. He remained with the organization until being released earlier this year, allowing him to sign with Minnesota.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Minnesota Twins Announce Release of 5 Players Amid MLB Playoffs

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