Minnesota Twins Announce Release of 5 Players Amid MLB Playoffs

The Minnesota Twins ended the regular season in third place in the American League Central with a 77-85 record.

They did not make the postseason this year.

The Milwaukee Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The Cleveland Guardians have a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship.

Amid the ALCS and NLCS, the Twins quietly announced the release of five players in the organization.

Minnesota Twins Release 5 Players During MLB Postseason

The Twins released five players on Tuesday.

Via MiLB.com:

FCL Twins released RHP Matthew DesMarets.

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels released RHP Jake Covey.

FCL Twins released RHP Halton Hardy.

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels released RHP Nick McAuliffe.

Wichita Wind Surge released OF Caleb Roberts.

Looking at the Twins’ Recently Released Players

The Twins signed DesMarets to a minor-league deal on July 23, 2025.

The right-hander went 2-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 28 2/3 innings between rookie ball and Single-A this year.

Minnesota signed Covey to a minor-league contract on June 4, 2006.

The right-hander went 6-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings between rookie ball and Single-A this season.

The Twins acquired Hardy from the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, an independent team, on June 5.

He went 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings for the FCL Twins this year.

McAuliffe signed a minor-league contract with the Twins in late April.

The righty went 5-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 40 1/3 innings between rookie ball, Single-A and High-A this year.

The Twins signed Roberts to a minor-league deal in May. He appeared in just 32 games with the Twins this year due to an injury.

In his limited time with the Twins organization, Roberts slashed .196/.448/.326 with three home runs, nine RBI and seven stolen bases.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Roberts in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of North Carolina. He remained with the organization until being released earlier this year, allowing him to sign with Minnesota.