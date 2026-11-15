MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees’ Stance on Ketel Marte, Alec Bohm & More

The New York Yankees have been floating several noteworthy names in recent weeks.

It’s known that they need to bolster their bullpen and fill gaps around the diamond — so many names, so little time.

Here’s everything we’re seeing from the latest trade and free agency rumors.

Yankees Latest Rumors Gain Traction

Three of the top names swirling in the Bronx include Ketel Marte, Alec Bohm (free agent) and Corey Seager, albeit the latter is perhaps nothing more than wishful thinking.

On Ketel Marte…

Despite Stephen Parello of FanSided, among others, urging New York to avoid a trade for Ketel Marte, it’s still on the table.

As Parello pointed out on Nov. 15, “Put declining production, a long-term contract for an aging player, and the clubhouse issues all together, and you have a pretty toxic asset.”

Looking at Marte’s stat sheet, he finished his 2026 campaign hitting .249/.316/.432 with a .748 OPS and 22 home runs through 141 games.

For reference, the year before, he slashed .283/.376/.517 with a .893 OPS.

In 2024, he owned a .932 OPS. Indeed, he’s steadily declining.

The Arizona Diamondbacks‘ 33-year-old could provide the Yankees an infield upgrade, or it could backfire rather quickly. In other words, this deal would be built off of hopes and promises.

A potential deal is still lingering, but nothing has been finalized.

On Alec Bohm…

New York has shown interest in 30-year-old free agent Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies.

This looming opportunity has been met with mixed reactions across the board from fans and analysts.

His inconsistencies, both on offense and defense, should sound the alarm — acquiring him could simply turn into a project, and maybe a fruitless one.

Sure, he could slide into the hot corner at Yankee Stadium, but he’s far from the most viable option.

On Corey Seager…

Last week, Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggested the Yankees should pursue Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers.

Impossible? Certainly not. Likely? Answer with caution.

But it can’t be denied that another premier slugger in the lineup would be next-level. Not to mention, the Rangers might be looking to shed some payroll.

Seager is approaching his age-33 season. He spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by five years in the Lone Star State.

During his 2026 regular season, he slashed .227/.312/.424 with a .736 OPS and 20 homers through 102 games.

Letting him go would be a significant financial relief for Texas, and New York would reap the benefits of his lefty bat at the plate.

Yankees’ Brian Cashman Faces Critical Decisions

When the Yankees wrapped up their regular season, they had logged a 93-68 overall record and placed second in the AL East.

They made a postseason appearance, but once the ALDS rolled around, everything went downhill — the Tampa Bay Rays sent them home with an embarrassing loss.

GM Brian Cashman has plenty of roster work to do this offseason to redeem the team from its heartbreaking elimination.

Tough decisions are ahead.