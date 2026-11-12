Diamondbacks GM Opens Door to Major Ketel Marte Trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be preparing for a major roster shakeup this offseason, and one of the team’s biggest stars is once again at the center of trade speculation.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen recently addressed the possibility of trading three-time All-Star Ketel Marte, signaling that Arizona could reconsider a move it decided against last winter.

According to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Hazen discussed the organization’s willingness to make significant roster adjustments during this week’s general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas.

The comments come after Arizona missed the postseason for the third consecutive year despite remaining competitive throughout much of that stretch.

While no trade has been announced, Hazen indicated that determining Marte’s future could influence several other decisions the Diamondbacks make this winter.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen Addresses Ketel Marte Trade Possibility

Arizona explored trading Marte last offseason before ultimately deciding that the offers weren’t sufficient to justify moving its star second baseman.

With another disappointing finish behind them, that position could be changing.

Hazen acknowledged that the club needs to reconsider its approach after repeatedly falling short of the postseason with much of the same roster that reached the World Series in 2023.

The general manager said he needs to remain “open to making adjustments” to the team’s roster.

However, trading Marte would come with some significant complications.

The 33-year-old earned 10-and-5 rights in April, meaning he has accumulated at least 10 years of MLB service time, including five consecutive seasons with Arizona.

Those rights give Marte the ability to reject any proposed trade.

His contract runs through 2030 with a player option for 2031, and he is owed approximately $87.5 million over the next five seasons.

Although that represents a substantial financial commitment, Marte’s production makes the agreement relatively attractive compared with contracts for other established stars.

Another potential obstacle is Marte’s relationship with the organization.

In August, the veteran missed a game against the Boston Red Sox without permission and was subsequently placed on the restricted list.

He later apologized to his teammates, but Gilbert noted that his history of unexcused absences could force Arizona to lower its asking price.

Hazen noted that a resolution to Marte’s situation will help inform the team’s offseason plans.

Ketel Marte Decision Could Reshape Diamondbacks’ Offseason

The Diamondbacks have several roster needs to address as they attempt to return to the postseason in 2027.

One major concern is their pitching staff.

Arizona is looking to strengthen its bullpen after losing several relievers to free agency, including Kevin Ginkel, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Ryan Thompson.

The organization is also interested in improving its starting pitching depth.

Offensively, the Diamondbacks want to perform better against right-handed pitching, potentially by adding a left-handed hitter at a corner infield position.

A Marte trade could provide an opportunity to address multiple weaknesses through one transaction.

However, moving an established All-Star would also create a significant hole in Arizona’s lineup.

The Diamondbacks must additionally consider their financial situation.

According to MLB.com, Arizona operated with a payroll exceeding $200 million in 2026 but expects that figure to decrease next season.

Approximately $170 million is already committed for 2027, making payroll flexibility an important consideration.

The Diamondbacks sought a substantial return for Marte during earlier trade discussions involving the Boston Red Sox.

Whether Arizona can secure a worthwhile package this winter remains uncertain, particularly given Marte’s approval rights and the questions surrounding his relationship with the club.

For now, Hazen’s comments suggest the Diamondbacks are once again willing to explore a significant change involving one of their best players.