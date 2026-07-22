Yankees Go to Extra Innings vs Pirates in Game 1: How Will Bullpen be Affected?

The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates dragged Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader into extra innings, a deadlock that threatens to scramble New York’s bullpen math before Max Fried’s long-awaited return in the nightcap.

With Fried already ticketed for a strict pitch limit in his first start back from a two-month elbow injury, an extended opener leaves the Yankees fewer fresh arms to cover for him late.

Wednesday’s twinbill exists because Tuesday’s series game was postponed by a forecast of sustained inclement weather at Yankee Stadium, pushing the entire slate into a single day.

Gerrit Cole started the opener against Mitch Keller, lasting seven innings while allowing three runs on four hits, two of them home runs, while striking out 11. Brent Headrick and David Bednar each threw an inning. Fernando Cruz started the 10th and after a flout, walked hitter Marcell Ozuna.

Cruz then allowed a single to Jared Triolo, scoring automatic runner Nick Gonzales. The Pirates Jake Mangum then singled to score pinch-runner Billy Cook, giving Pittsburgh a 5-3 lead.

The plan all along had Fried following in the nightcap on a pitch count, according to the New York Post. New York took the series opener Monday behind a two-homer, five-RBI night from Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Max Fried’s Pitch Count and Early Comeback

Fried landed on the injured list in mid-May with a left elbow bone bruise after a velocity dip and shaky command against Baltimore, and the Yankees insisted throughout his rehab that his throwing elbow ligament was never in question. He had gone 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA over his first 10 starts before the injury.

The left-hander’s buildup included a bullpen session, live batting practice and a lone Triple-A rehab start last Friday for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks across three innings. New York originally planned a second minor league tuneup for Fried this week. Tuesday’s rainout changed that.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone moved Fried into the doubleheader instead of sending him back to the minors, with Boone telling reporters the shift “sets us up” for the rotation heading into a weekend series in Philadelphia. Fried is expected to be limited to around 60 pitches.

Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with New York before the 2025 season after eight years with the Atlanta Braves, and he rewarded that investment with a 19-5 record and a 2.86 ERA across 32 starts in his first Bronx campaign. Wednesday marks his first big league appearance since May 13. Thanks to Cole’s own return from Tommy John surgery, New York has its two top starters back in the same rotation for the first time all season.

Bullpen Strain Looms for Both Rosters

A prolonged Game 1 forces Boone to burn high-leverage relievers hours before Fried takes the mound on a leash, thinning the group of fresh arms available to protect a short outing from a pitcher who hasn’t started a big league game since May. Every extra frame in the opener shrinks that margin further.

Pittsburgh faces a mirrored problem. The Pirates already used two of their more capable starters in Keller and Bubba Chandler across the twinbill, and a marathon opener taxes Pittsburgh’s relief corps just as much as New York’s before it even reaches the nightcap. Pittsburgh is tied for the final NL wild-card spot, so bullpen fatigue in the second game of a doubleheader comes with standings consequences.

New York enters the day two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East and holding a 3 1/2-game wild-card cushion, but Wednesday’s twinbill tests organizational pitching depth from both ends. The Yankees see the weather-forced doubleheader invade their season for a second time this month after an earlier split with the Dodgers, and how manager Aaron Boone manages the bullpen through extra innings could determine whether Fried gets any margin for error in his long-awaited comeback.