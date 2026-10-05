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Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade All-Star Slugger After Bad Braves Series

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Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds first base during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ season ended with their Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card series.

It was an ugly loss for the Phillies, as they lost by a 6-2 final score. Now, after another short playoff run, Philadelphia has many questions heading into the offseason.

Given how their playoff run went, it would not be surprising if the Phillies shake up their roster this offseason. Due to this, one of their notable outfielders is already creating chatter as a trade candidate.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Predicted to Be Traded This Offseason

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Nick Ziegler named outfielder Brandon Marsh as the most likely Phillies player to be traded this offseason.

“Marsh was an All-Star this year, but had a poor second half of the campaign. There is clearly some talent there with him having a great first half of the year, but he was frequently benched against left-handed pitching in favor of a platoon,” Ziegler wrote. “While options of who is the most likely to be dealt, Marsh could be the choice based on a couple of different factors.”

With the Phillies needing a shake-up, it would be understandable if they moved Marsh. He would have the potential to get them a solid return in a move. Furthermore, he can become an unrestricted free agent after next season. Thus, if the Phillies do not view him as a long-term fit, it would make sense for them to move him.

Looking at Marsh

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies high fives third base coach Anthony Contreras #88 after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Marsh was an All-Star for the first time in his major league career this season. In 155 games with Philadelphia, he posted new career highs with 18 home runs and 62 RBI. He also had a .260 batting average on the season.

With numbers like these, Marsh could generate a good amount of trade interest if made available. Teams are always on the hunt for outfield help, so he could be a strong pickup for another club. This is especially so with this year’s free agency class not being the strongest.

Marsh has spent five seasons with the Phillies. In 597 games with the NL East club, he has posted 60 home runs, 240 RBI, and a .267 batting average. Overall, he has been a nice part of Philadelphia’s roster for a while now.

However, with the Phillies needing to make some changes, Marsh could very well start next season on a new team. It will be very interesting to see what happens with the six-year MLB veteran this offseason from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade All-Star Slugger After Bad Braves Series

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