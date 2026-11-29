A longtime Philadelphia Phillies fan favorite has officially joined a new organization.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, five-year Phillies utilityman Edmundo Sosa has signed a two-year, $17.5 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

Former Philadelphia Phillies UTL Edmundo Sosa Signs With Minnesota Twins

“Utilityman Edmundo Sosa and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a two-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Sosa, 30, is another Twins free agent signing in a busy winter and a versatile addition who can earn up to $21 million in the deal.”

“Edmundo Sosa’s deal with the Minnesota Twins includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN,” Passan added.

“Sosa gets an opt out after year one. Salaries are $7M, then $10M. $3.5M incentives in year one,” the New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote on X.

Sosa gets an opt out after year one. Salaries are $7M, then $10M. $3.5M incentives in year one https://t.co/qVglhrhn07 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 29, 2026

The Twins have a vacancy on the right side of the infield, so Sosa might be the team’s everyday second baseman to start the year while Kody Clemens plays first base.

This past season, Sosa played second base, shortstop, third base and left field.

Looking at Former Philadelphia Phillies UTL Edmundo Sosa

Sosa, 30, made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018. He appeared in three big-league games in 2018 and eight in 2019 before missing the entire 2020 season due to COVID-19.

In 2021, Sosa posted 3.2 bWAR and a .271/.346/.389 slash line with six homers and 27 RBI over 113 games.

In July 2022, the Cardinals traded Sosa to the Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero.

Sosa played for the Phillies through the 2026 season. During his time with the Phillies, Sosa posted 6.8 bWAR and a .260/.302/.444 slash line with 39 home runs and 157 RBI in 392 games.

He has plenty of postseason experience, going 6-for-27 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI across 22 playoff games.

Sosa was never an everyday player for the Phillies. With the Twins, he might finally get a chance to play regularly.

Many Phillies fans are sad to see Sosa go. However, the team’s brass would likely be better off using its payroll on other areas of the roster, since Sosa was never an everyday player for the club.