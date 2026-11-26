Moisés Chace is returning to the Philadelphia Phillies on a minor league contract with a spring training invitation, according to Eric Samulski of NBC Sports. The reunion was confirmed on the official transactions page for Chace.

The Wednesday agreement, reported by the Northeast Times, came five days after Philadelphia cut loose the recent high-ranked prospect whose surgically repaired elbow still faces a game test.

Why Phillies Non-Tendered and Re-Signed Moisés Chace

Chace, Andrew Hoffmann, Brett Harris and outfielder Bryan De La Cruz became free agents at the Nov. 20 tender deadline, according to Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Weintraub’s report gave no club explanation, but noted that Chace missed all of 2026 recovering from Tommy John surgery. Fellow non-tenders Andrew Hoffmann and Brett Harris also returned on minor league deals. Chace was reinstated from the injured list in late September.

The non-tender removed Chace from the 40-man roster, which dropped from 39 players to 36 through the deadline moves. His new deal keeps him in the organization without using one of those spots. Samulski expects Chace to return to Double-A in 2027.

Before the injury, Chace was climbing fast. He entered 2025 as MLB Pipeline’s No. 5 Phillies prospect, second among the club’s pitchers only to Andrew Painter. Chace had the “makings of an elite-level repertoire,” according to the evaluation in MLB Pipeline’s 2025 scouting report. The report highlighted a deceptive, riding fastball backed by a sweeper, cutter and changeup, while control remained a developmental concern. Baseball Savant now lists him 13th in the system.

But his fastball, which averaged 94.4 mph in 2024, fell to 90.8 in 2025, according to figures cited by Sportsnaut. Chace left a May 14 start, and then-manager Rob Thomson announced two days later that he needed Tommy John surgery, according to Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He had a 3.24 ERA in six Double-A Reading starts.

Moisés Chace’s Road From Venezuela to Philadelphia

Born June 9, 2003, in La Guaira, Venezuela, the 6-foot-1, 213-pound Chace signed with the Baltimore Orioles on July 2, 2019. His bonus was $225,000, according to Steve Melewski of MASN Sports.

The Orioles saw a possible rotation arm from the start.

“We feel good about his chances as a starting pitcher,” Koby Perez, then Baltimore’s senior director of international scouting, told Melewski.

Chace debuted professionally in 2021. Through 2025, he compiled a 14-14 record and 4.34 ERA with 339 strikeouts and 159 walks in 247 minor league innings. In 2024, he went 2-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 52 innings for High-A Aberdeen. He was ranked No. 24 among Orioles prospects when Baltimore sent him and Seth Johnson to Philadelphia on July 30, 2024, for Gregory Soto, a two-time All-Star left-hander.

The trade gave the Orioles another reliever to support Craig Kimbrel and Yennier Cano, according to Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors. Philadelphia liked what it was getting.

“Great arm, great arm. A developing pitcher,” Dave Dombrowski, the team’s president of baseball operations, said of Chace, as quoted by MLB.com reporter Todd Zolecki. Dombrowski also saw starter potential.

After a stop at High-A Jersey Shore, Chace moved to Double-A Reading and posted a 2-1 record and 3.66 ERA with 35 strikeouts and seven walks in four starts. That included 13 strikeouts over six scoreless innings Aug. 31. His rate of 7.0 walks every nine innings in 2023 dropped to 3.2 across six starts after the trade.

The Phillies added him to the 40-man roster in November 2024, shielding him from the Rule 5 draft. Now he returns without that spot, still looking for his first regular-season appearance since May 2025.