The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a season where they had another talented roster.

They got into the 2026 MLB playoffs, but ended up losing to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series (in three games).

World Series Champion Is Still A Phillies Free Agent

Over the offseason, Adolis Garcia became a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RF Adolis García elected free agency.”

As of Sunday, Garcia is still available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Garcia finished the 2026 season batting .195 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 67 games.

He got injured during the middle of the season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 12): “Philadelphia Phillies placed RF Adolis García on the 60-day injured list. Right latissimus dorsi tear.”

Looking At Garcia

Garcia appeared in 21 games for the St. Louis Cardinals as a rookie.

After not playing in 2019, he then spent six straight seasons with the Texas Rangers.

In that period, Garcia made two trips to the MLB All-Star Game (and helped the franchise win the 2023 World Series title).

Garcia had signed with the Phillies before the 2026 season.

He will turn 34 before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies finished the regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They last reached the World Series in 2022.