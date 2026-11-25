The Philadelphia Phillies were connected to Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato in free agency, but he ended up signing a six-year $120 million contract with the Chicago Cubs instead. While that’s certainly a blow for Philadelphia, they have an obvious pivot: go after Seiya Suzuki.

It seems only fair. The Cubs snagged Sato away from the Phillies so they might as well snag Suzuki who was with the Cubs since 2022. He’s coming off a very strong season as he hit .270/.368/.473 with 26 home runs and 86 runs batted in. He also improved defensively as well.

Philadelphia could use a power bat in the outfield and Suzuki is the premier outfield power bat on the market now. In his five big league seasons, the 32-year-old has hit 113 total home runs. He’s arguably the best hitter left on the market right now so he’s in a great position to cash in with a huge deal.

The Phillies are in a position to overpay for a guy like him out of desperation and necessity. They know that they are liking running out of time to contend with their aging core group of players so they need to capitalize while they can.

Adding Suzuki to a lineup that already features Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper is just adding even more pop to a lineup that could prove to be even more fearsome with him in the mix.

How much will Suzuki cost for Phillies?

Predictions usually have Suzuki making around $22-25 million per year on a four-year deal. That’s a lot of money to give a guy who would be in his mid-30s by the end of a deal like that, but the Phillies have the money and, again, they are desperate.

He’s not their only hope to upgrade the outfield. Randy Arozarena is another potential option but both he and Suzuki received a qualifying offer meaning Philadelphia would have to part with draft capital and international bonus pool money, at least under the current CBA, if they were to sign either one.

Missing out on Sato stings, but Suzuki might actually be a better fit since he is a right-handed power threat who could balance out the power the Phillies have from the left side of the plate. Sato is left-handed so he might have created a lefty-heavy lineup.

No matter what, the Phillies need to pivot quickly and may try to sign someone before the looming lockout so don’t be surprised if they sign Suzuki in the coming days.