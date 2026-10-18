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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently home for the offseason.

They had their season come to an end when they lost in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series to the Atlanta Braves.

Despite the tough ending, they did a good job of turning their season around when they replaced Rob Thomson with Don Mattingly.

It’s now been announced that Mattingly will stay on as manager.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on October 15: “The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons”

Ex-Phillies All-Star Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

GettyCraig Kimbrel #31 of the Philadelphia Phillies has water and gum poured on him after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Brewers 4-3.

With their season now over, it’s worth noting that a former Phillies star will become a free agent this winter.

Craig Kimbrel (most recently with the Kansas City Royals) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

In addition to the Royals, Kimbrel also spent time with the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays during the 2026 season.

GettyCraig Kimbrel #26 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 15, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Kimbrel went 1-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 46 games (with one save).

He will turn 39 in May.

Looking At Kimbrel’s Time With The Phillies

GettyCraig Kimbrel #31 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Six of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kimbrel spent just one year with the Phillies (2023).

However, he had an extremely productive season making the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

That year, Kimbrel went 8-6 with a 3.26 ERA in 71 games (with 23 saves).

Looking At Kimbrel’s Other MLB Stops

GettyCraig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox and the American League speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

While Kimbrel has bounced around, he has had an excellent MLB career.

In addition to winning National League Rookie of The Year (2011), he has made nine All-Star Games.

The 2018 World Series Champion has also had stops with the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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