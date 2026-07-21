Is the Dodgers-Phillies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to square off today, but weather could affect first pitch. Follow here for the latest rain delay updates, the game’s expected start time and any official announcements.

The National Weather Service has a flash-flood warning in effect for the Philadelphia area until 8:45 p.m., more than two hours after the game is supposed to get underway.

Even if the first pitch, scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) is pushed back, team and MLB officials will continue monitoring conditions before deciding whether to begin play, creating the possibility of additional updates as game time approaches.

A flash flood watch covers much of the Mid-Atlantic corridor, with forecasters not ruling out storms that persist well into the early hours of Wednesday morning across the region. At 4:20 p.m., the National Weather Service announced a “severe thunderstorm warning” for Philadelphia, in effect until 5:15 p.m., theoretically leaving time for the Citizens Bank Park ground crew to get the field ready if rain ceases.

As if the severe thunderstorm watch wasn’t enough, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management posted a tornado warning that remained in effect until 9 p.m. However, as of 4:35 p.m., two hours and five minutes before scheduled game time, neither the Phillies nor MLB had made any announcement about a delayed start or postponement of the game.

Amazingly, Phillies manager Don Mattingly told reporters that the team expected to get the game in tonight, according to Associated Press reporter Aaron Bracy. Rumors nonetheless spread across social media that the game had been postponed, but there was no confirmation or announcement from the Phillies or MLB.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also said that he believed the adverse weather would pass in time to play the game as scheduled, according to California Post Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris.

Temperatures in Philadelphia are expected to hover in the low to mid-80s as the system rolls through, but the forecast picture darkens fast after first pitch. Rain chances climb toward 87 to 92 percent through the 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. window, according to RotoWire’s hourly weather tracker for Citizens Bank Park.

A separate forecast model puts the precipitation chance at first pitch closer to 57 percent, climbing again in later innings, per CLEATZ’s stadium-by-stadium breakdown. Either way, meteorologists expect heavy downpours, frequent lightning and the possibility of damaging wind gusts moving through the region, with storms capable of lingering into the overnight hours.

Wind blowing out toward center field would boost home run potential if the teams manage to get the game in, but that scenario looks increasingly unlikely by the hour.

Yankees Already Postponed, Red Sox On Alert

Philadelphia is not the only city bracing for a wipeout. The Pirates-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium has already been postponed outright, with the two clubs now set for a split-admission doubleheader Wednesday, the first game starting at 1:05 p.m. and the second absorbing Tuesday’s ticket holders. That decision came earlier in the day as the same weather system pushed north.

Boston is watching the skies just as closely. The Orioles-Red Sox game at Fenway Park carries real delay risk, with showers and thunderstorms most likely to arrive in the later innings. A full postponement in Boston has not been ruled out, leaving three American League and National League ballparks under some form of weather threat within a single evening.

What a Postponement Would Mean for Both Rotations

A rainout in Philadelphia would almost certainly be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader, a format that tends to knock both rotations off their normal rhythm and lean harder on each bullpen down the stretch. For the Dodgers, sitting atop the NL West, the organization’s rotation depth gives it room to absorb a shuffled schedule without much long-term damage, even with lingering workload questions around some key arms. A scrambled schedule could actually offer a built-in breather during a long stretch run for a pitching staff that has already logged heavy innings.

The Phillies would feel it differently. Zack Wheeler, working with a 2.13 ERA this season, anchors a Philadelphia staff that has leaned on its ace all year, and a jammed doubleheader slate would tax the bullpen behind him in the thick of a tight NL East race. Extra rest could help Wheeler and company in the short term, but Philadelphia can ill afford bullpen fatigue with the division still very much in play down the stretch.

Stack enough delays on top of each other in a compressed schedule, though, and both clubs could find themselves scrambling for length from the bullpen at the exact moment the standings tighten. Travel and pitching plans for both teams are expected to firm up once the rain clears the region.