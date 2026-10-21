5-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Connor Brogdon #75 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Earlier this month, the
Philadelphia Phillies had their season come to an end when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.
They will now enter an intriguing offseason, as there is a case to be made that they are only a few players away from being a World Series caliber team.
5-Year Phillies Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent
GettyConnor Brogdon #75 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park on May 09, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
This week, a former Phillies pitcher became a free agent.
Connor Brogdon elected free agency from the Cleveland Guardians. MLB.com wrote (on October 20): “RHP Connor Brogdon elected free agency.”
GettyConnor Brogdon #75 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after pitching in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Brogdon appeared in 16 games for the Guardians during the 2026 season.
He went 2-2 with a 5.06 ERA.
Looking At Brogdon’s Time With The Phillies
GettyConnor Brogdon #75 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 30, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Brogdon was picked in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
He spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Phillies.
During the 2022 season, Brogdon went 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 47 games (and two saves).
GettyConnor Brogdon #75 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Following the Phillies, Brogdon had stints with the
Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels (before the Guardians).
Over 202 career games (and seven MLB seasons), the 31-year-old has gone 15-12 with a 4.41 ERA.
Looking At The Phillies
Getty Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
The Phillies finished the regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.
They recently gave Don Mattingly a contract to be the team’s manager full time.
The Phillies wrote (on October 14): “The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons”
Looking At The Guardians
GettyManager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Guardians finished the regular season at the top of the American League Central with an 85-77 record.
They lost to the
Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the ALCS.
Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. Ben Stinar More about Ben Stinar
5-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent