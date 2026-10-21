5-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Phillies had their season come to an end when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

They will now enter an intriguing offseason, as there is a case to be made that they are only a few players away from being a World Series caliber team.

5-Year Phillies Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Phillies pitcher became a free agent.

Connor Brogdon elected free agency from the Cleveland Guardians.

MLB.com wrote (on October 20): “RHP Connor Brogdon elected free agency.”

Brogdon appeared in 16 games for the Guardians during the 2026 season.

He went 2-2 with a 5.06 ERA.

Looking At Brogdon’s Time With The Phillies

Brogdon was picked in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Phillies.

During the 2022 season, Brogdon went 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 47 games (and two saves).

Following the Phillies, Brogdon had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels (before the Guardians).

Over 202 career games (and seven MLB seasons), the 31-year-old has gone 15-12 with a 4.41 ERA.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies finished the regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.

They recently gave Don Mattingly a contract to be the team’s manager full time.

The Phillies wrote (on October 14): “The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons”

Looking At The Guardians

The Guardians finished the regular season at the top of the American League Central with an 85-77 record.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the ALCS.