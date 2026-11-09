32-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Philadelphia Phillies Organization

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a season where they got into the MLB playoffs (despite a slow start).

That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

The final game was on October 1 when they lost by a score of 6-2 at Truist Park.

32-Year-Old Pitcher Released By Philadelphia Phillies

Earlier this month, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.

Brian Keller is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Brian Keller elected free agency.”

Keller made his MLB debut during the 2026 season.

He appeared in one game for the Phillies.

The 32-year-old allowed one earned run in 3.0 innings.

MLB.com wrote (on May 18, 2026): “Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent RHP Brian Keller to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Keller

Keller was picked in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time in the Boston Red Sox‘ organization.

It will be interesting to see where Keller lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Teams can always use pitching depth within their Minor League systems.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies last reached the World Series during the 2022 season when they lost to the Houston Astros.

They finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.