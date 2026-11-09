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32-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Philadelphia Phillies Organization

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: Brian Keller #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on after a strikeout in the fourth inning of his major league debut during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a season where they got into the MLB playoffs (despite a slow start).

That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

The final game was on October 1 when they lost by a score of 6-2 at Truist Park.

32-Year-Old Pitcher Released By Philadelphia Phillies

GettyDon Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier this month, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.

Brian Keller is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Brian Keller elected free agency.”

GettyBrian Keller #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches and makes his major league debut in the third inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Keller made his MLB debut during the 2026 season.

He appeared in one game for the Phillies.

The 32-year-old allowed one earned run in 3.0 innings.

MLB.com wrote (on May 18, 2026): “Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent RHP Brian Keller to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Keller

Getty Brian Keller #96 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees photo day on February 21, 2018 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Keller was picked in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time in the Boston Red Sox‘ organization.

GettyBrian Keller #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on after a strikeout in the fourth inning of his major league debut during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It will be interesting to see where Keller lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Teams can always use pitching depth within their Minor League systems.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after clinching a National League Wild Card spot after a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies last reached the World Series during the 2022 season when they lost to the Houston Astros.

They finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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32-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Philadelphia Phillies Organization

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