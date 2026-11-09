PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: Brian Keller #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on after a strikeout in the fourth inning of his major league debut during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a season where they got into the MLB playoffs (despite a slow start).
It will be interesting to see where Keller lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.
Teams can always use pitching depth within their Minor League systems.
Looking At The Phillies Right Now
The Phillies last reached the World Series during the 2022 season when they lost to the Houston Astros.
They finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a season where they got into the MLB playoffs (despite a slow start).That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.The final game was on October 1 when they lost by a score of 6-2 at Truist Park.32-Year-Old Pitcher Released By Philadelphia PhilliesEarlier this month, […]
32-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Philadelphia Phillies Organization