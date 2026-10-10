Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade for Red Sox Star in Bold Move

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be a very fascinating team to watch during the offseason.

While the Phillies had another good regular season, they once again had a poor postseason. This is because they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series.

With this, it would not be surprising if the Phillies shake up their roster this offseason. One area that they could look to improve is their outfield. Because of this, they are now being connected to a notable outfielder from the Boston Red Sox.

Philadelphia Phillies Named Top Trade Landing Spot for Red Sox Star Jarren Duran

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Patrick McAvoy named the Phillies among the top potential trade destinations for Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran this offseason.

“There have been early rumors this offseason that the Phillies could potentially shop Bryce Harper. We floated a mock trade involving Duran and Harper. Whether the Phillies actually shop Harper or not, Duran would fit the Phillies,” McAvoy wrote.

With the Phillies needing help in their outfield, it would make sense if they pursued Duran this offseason. He would have the potential to provide their roster with a nice upgrade. This is because he is capable of being a star when performing at his highest level.

With the Red Sox having a surplus of outfielders, Duran has been in the rumor mill for a while now. Due to this and the 30-year-old clearly needing a fresh start, the Phillies should not be afraid to pursue him.

Duran Would Give the Phillies an Intriguing Bounce-Back Candidate If Acquired

Duran had a tough 2026 season with the Boston Red Sox. While he hit 20 home runs and stole 21 bases, he had a very low .207 batting average. With that, he underperformed in 2026.

However, when looking at Duran’s past success, he would be a prime bounce-back candidate for the Phillies to bring in. Just back in 2025 with Boston, he recorded 13 triples, 16 home runs, 41 doubles, 84 RBI, and a .256 batting average. He also had 14 triples, 21 home runs, 48 doubles, 75 RBI, and a .285 batting average as an All-Star in 2024.

With past seasons like this, it would make sense if the Phillies took a gamble on Duran. If he turned things around, he would be a major addition to the front half of their batting order. It will be interesting to see if the Phillies end up targeting him this offseason because of it.